All About The Personal Lives Of Women With A Gray Aura

Has anyone ever told you that you give off a certain kind of energy? Or that you have a specific vibe? In all likelihood, they were referring to your aura, which is an invisible field of energy that’s believed to surround all living things. Your aura vibrates at different frequencies depending on how you feel, and those vibrations (aka your vibes) give off colors. While a person’s aura color can change, most people have at least one or two colors that appear fairly consistently and reflect common aspects of their personality and emotional state.

All aura colors impact a person’s mood and personality in different ways. The gray aura meaning can sometimes be tricky to pinpoint because it’s a neutral color and its implications can vary depending on the lightness and darkness of the shade. In this post, we’ll dive into the general personality traits of women with gray auras, as well as what the color means for love, career ambitions, and other important milestones.

The Gray Aura Personality

(luceluce/Shutterstock.com)

Women with gray auras tend to be deep thinkers who are wise and intellectually mature. Typically, they are level-headed people that have an uncanny ability to remain fair and impartial in tough, politically-charged situations, especially those involving family and friends. While some people with gray auras may be perceived as cold or unemotional, this isn’t necessarily the case. Most of the time, it’s just their stoicism being mistaken for apathy—deep down, they are caring, kind, and patient people.

Often looked at as “old souls,” women with gray auras tend to be quiet and keep to themselves, mostly as a measure of protection. They do their best to steer clear of discomfort—both emotional and physical—which is why they tend to avoid uncertain situations and stressful encounters as much as they possibly can. This is one of the reasons why it can be hard to get close to people with gray auras and why they are sometimes regarded as closed off and detached.

Many personality traits of the gray aura vary depending on the intensity of the shade. Women with dark gray auras tend to be loners who are naturally distrusting and skeptical of people they do not know well. While they can be loyal and loving friends, it’s not easy getting close to them and it takes time to earn their respect and trust. They are often seen as mysterious people who are unpredictable and difficult to read.

People with dark gray auras also have trouble looking on the bright side of life. Their natural inclination is to see the glass half empty rather than half full, and it takes quite a bit of time and effort for them to change their opinions about people, places, or things that they perceive to be negative.

A light gray aura, on the other hand, signifies movement and a willingness for change. Often, women with light gray auras are in periods of transition, moving from darker periods in their lives into ones that are brighter and have more hope. They’re often unsure of their feelings about themselves and the world around them and are still working on finding themselves or are in the process of some other kind of emotional or spiritual transformation.

The Gray Aura And Sacral Chakra

(Titima Ongkantong/Shutterstock.com)

Like auras, chakras are invisible energy fields. But rather than surround your body, they exist inside your body at points along the spine ranging from the base to the crown of the head. Chakras have colors that correspond to different vibrational frequencies and learning to identify and understand the meaning of these colors can help you clear blocked chakras and restore balance to the body. While gray does not correspond to a specific chakra, it can sometimes appear over the sacral chakra, which is thought to be located below the navel and connected to our sex organs and our kidneys.

When gray is present in the sacral chakra (typically light gray), it usually indicates that a woman is menstruating. It can also signal a physical issue or disturbance of some kind, such as cramping or infection.

The Love Life Of A Gray Aura

(altroverita/Shutterstock.com)

Women with gray auras tend to be experiencing difficulty when it comes to their love lives. Because the color signifies transition, its presence often means a person is going through a breakup or experiencing some other significant shift in their primary romantic relationship. It may also mean that they currently have no significant romantic attachments in their lives, whether due to circumstance or by choice.

This is another area where an aura’s shade of gray is significant. Because people with dark gray auras tend to have negative attitudes, they may find themselves unlucky in love because they never take any chances. Rather than risk rejection and heartbreak, they may choose to keep themselves closed off from love and avoid any kind of relationship that puts them at risk and makes them feel vulnerable.

Gray auras can also appear when a person is grieving the loss of a partner and is not yet ready to move on is incapable of forming a new romantic attachment. Most of the time this is temporary, and the hope is that the shade will eventually shift when the time is right.

Generally speaking, women with gray auras should wait until the color lightens or changes completely before jumping into a new relationship. If they are unhappy and currently involved in a relationship that’s rife with conflict, they can use the shade of their gray aura to help them decide what to do. The lighter the gray, the more open and willing they are to work toward a resolution with time and effort. The darker the gray, the more difficult it will be to heal hurt feelings and repair the rifts.

Careers For Gray Auras

(Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com)

Women with gray auras tend to be highly intelligent and hardworking, which means they have the potential to be successful in almost any professional area they devote themselves to. That said, their stoic personality and desire to be alone means they typically don’t enjoy jobs that require a great deal of socializing and schmoozing, such as PR or politics.

Instead, gray auras thrive in solo environments and love tasks that require deep thought and concentration. They may make excellent accountants, philosophers, writers, translators, editors, graphic designers, research scientists, and data processors. They may also enjoy jobs that are more physically demanding but still accommodate their solo nature, such as travel photography, mountain climbing, or truck driving.

Because women with gray auras are often in periods of transition, they may have difficulty working a typical nine-to-five job or making a long-term commitment to a specific career. As a result, gray auras often do well in freelance positions and/or as contract workers who bounce from gig to gig. Those with lighter gray auras may be more open to jobs that involve some level of socialization (i.e. dog walking, waiting tables, babysitting, temp-working at an office, etc.), as long as the schedule is flexible and they do not have to be around people 24/7.