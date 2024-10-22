Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Kids Speak Out About Arrest, Accusations in New Statement

A little over a month after Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested, his kids released a joint statement about the situation.

Videos by Suggest

Six of Combs’ seven children – Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, and twins D’Lila and Jessie – stated to PEOPLE they are supporting their father in the wake of the arrest and charges.

“The past month has devastated our family,” the statement reads. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ kids also stated they stand united and support their father every step of the way. “We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

Diddy was arrested in New York City on Sept. 16. He was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rap mogul is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was denied bail twice before being transported to the infamous prison.

His trial is set to start in early May 2025. Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His attorneys have also filed an appeal to get him released on bail.

Along with his federal case, Diddy is also experiencing multiple lawsuits from alleged victims, accusing him of sexually assaulting him. Some of them even claimed they were children when the assault occurred.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Kids and Mother Were Spotted At Recent Court Hearing in New York City

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children and mother, Janice Smalls Combs, attended his recent court hearing in New York City.

“The kids were very happy to support their father,” an insider stated. “The whole family was. They are united in their support and he was happy to see them all there.”

Diddy’s mother previously broke her silence about his arrest and allegations.

“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Janice stated. “To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.”

She then noted, “Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court. To finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”



