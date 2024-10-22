popular-bodybuilder-slammed-for-assaulting-rival-fitness-influencer-in-viral-video

Beloved fitness influencer Jeff Nippard was reportedly attacked by a well-known bodybuilder while at the gym, with the moment caught on tape. In the footage, the much smaller Nippard seems to be ruthlessly shoved to the gym floor by his neck.

Nippard, a renowned natural bodybuilder known for his science-based approach to the sport, appears to be savagely confronted by self-proclaimed entrepreneur Mike Van Wyck. In the footage, Van Wyck approaches Nippard (who is clearly smiling and totally unaware of the danger he’s in) at a gym, seizes him by the throat, and forcefully pushes him to the ground.

Reportedly, more footage exists of the shocking incident. However, a portion of the fiery confrontation found its way to social media and quickly went viral.

The rivalry may have started from a video clip Van Wyck posted recently. In it, he questioned the legitimacy of science-based lifters like Nippard. Nippard responded, highlighting the value of his approach and his many credentials, including setting the Canadian record for the bench press in his weight class, all while natural.

Nippard Assures Fans He’s Okay Following the Alleged Attack

Meanwhile, Nippard took to Instagram to tell his over two million followers that he was okay following the apparent assault.

The Canadian bodybuilder, boasting over five million YouTube subscribers, recently posted a photo of himself after undergoing a CT scan in the hospital. He claims that the assault continued even after the footage had ended.

“If you’ve seen the video by now, I want to clarify the incident,’ Nippard wrote alongside the image. “First, I just want to give an update that I got a CT scan done and I’m okay.”

“In case you didn’t see it, this is exactly what happened and there were many witnesses. Mike Van Wyck jabbed me in the throat twice in the middle of the gym and then shoved my camera man,” he continued.

“There is already a lie going around that Mike asked me to stay away from him, and that I didn’t listen, and approached him first,” he added. “This is FALSE and @puremuscleandfitness has security footage to prove it. I think they should release it.”

“My opinion is that it was the result of anger brought on by the clip I posted yesterday responding to his question about science-based training. Pretty wild stuff,’ he concluded.

In an update in the comments, Nippard claimed the gym had banned Van Wyck for his actions.

Fans Rally Behind Fitness Influencer Jeff Nippard Following Apparent Assault From Fellow Bodybuilder

Meanwhile, the bodybuilding and fitness community rushed to support Jeff Nippard following the apparent assault.

“Glad to see you’re ok Jeff. It is NEVER ok to put your hands on someone like this, especially without a justified reason,” fitness influencer Joey Swoll wrote in the comments to Nippard’s Instagram post about the incident.

“Glad you’re okay! You handled this like a champ,” fitness influencer Rob Lipsett added.

Of course, other fans simply had fun at the expense of Nippard’s alleged attacker making a fool of himself worldwide.

“Jeff about to show him the scientific way to press charges 😂,’ one fan quipped. “Assaulting Jeff Nippard is one of the worst things you can do to your career,” another fan agreed.

“No idea who Mike is but he’s definitely the most hated man on the internet now,” another fan added.