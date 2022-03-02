All About The Personal Lives Of Women With An Indigo Aura

An aura is like a field of energy that surrounds a person and that is associated with a specific color. The color may change from time to time, based on someone’s mood, traits, and vibe, and there are ways to try and read your own aura. One involves standing in front of a mirror, staring at your forehead, and then searching around your head and shoulders for a certain hue. Another option is to look at your hands for one minute and then see if a specific shade seems to be radiating off of them.

At times, people will have indigo auras. What is the meaning behind this? Specifically, what does it mean for a woman if her aura is an indigo-colored one? As a mix of violet and blue, this is a rare color to see. The two come together, increasing the strengths associated with an indigo aura. Furthermore, this color has one of the highest frequencies of vibrational energy, making it extra powerful.

The Indigo Aura Personality

This powerful aura color is also associated with attributes such as intuitiveness, wisdom, creativity, and compassion, and variations in the coloring can represent further traits. A bright and clear one probably means the person is psychic, while a dark shading could signify being self-absorbed. A muddy version indicates a connection to the spiritual realm, and lavender is associated with healing.

Women with indigo auras have a deep understanding of themselves, those around them, and the world, which leads to them being caring and inspiring. This color is found in those who are vulnerable and introverted and who face any bumps in the road head-on…yet all in a quiet and graceful way. Of course, the magical and intuitive nature of this color is important, as well, with a peaceful side that easily connects to the spiritual world. In fact, when an indigo aura is seen early on in one’s life, the person may belong to a group referred to as indigo children, a group of people that may have lived past lives, that possess psychic abilities, and that spread peace. An aura that is indigo can even show that someone is an empath and/or that someone knows how to read other people’s auras.

Some negative characteristics can come along with an indigo aura, though, as the high levels of sensitivity cause them to feel stressed out and overwhelmed. Feeling other people’s negative emotions only increases this. That being said, it is common for these types to be caught daydreaming, as they attempt to run away from real-world problems.

The Indigo Aura And The Third-Eye Chakra

Just as each person out there has an aura color, each color has a chakra, and for indigo, that is the third-eye chakra. It is also called the Anja, found between the eyes, and helps connect the inner and outer world.

The third-eye chakra is all about intuition, being sensitive to others, and picking up on energies. That is why having an indigo aura means you, more than likely, have some psychic abilities. On the other hand, a blocked third-eye chakra can lead to a loss of these abilities, along with headaches and hearing problems. To balance everything out again, one may meditate, spend time in nature, do something creative, and/or focus on what an indigo aura does best: caring for others.

The Love Life Of An Indigo Aura

An indigo aura meaning can give clues about romantic relationships, as well. The compassion and devotion that a woman with an indigo-colored aura puts into other areas of her life will also be seen in this department.

While these types are accepting of all, they will take the necessary time before committing to someone. Once they are in, though, they are in it for the long haul. Having an indigo aura as a partner means having devotion and honesty. It means having someone who expects kindness (like the kind they give) and who is also forgiving. It means having a significant other who is in tune with every part of you, who longs for more adventures with you, and who is here for a genuine and deep relationship.

It should also be noted that people with indigo auras make their loved ones feel special, like spending time with those who share their priorities or viewpoints, and usually end up with individuals who grow and change with them, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and beyond.

Careers For Indigo Auras

If a woman has an aura that is indigo, she needs a job that compliments this. While her calm and kind ways could make her a good boss and her need to not rock the boat means she will always follow the rules without complaints, what this type really needs is their own business.

Yes, an indigo aura indicates a reliable and honest hard worker who could easily run things as, say, a self-employed artist or a freelance musician. Other suitable career paths, based on the personality traits associated with this color, include writing, counseling, and working with those in need, such as animals or children.

Whatever career path is taken, one with an indigo aura will find that things come easily to them. They can pick up any new role or task, without the fear that can sometimes come with starting over. And while wisdom and hard work can lead to a successful life as, for example, an entrepreneur, these types are never in it just for the money. In fact, a good portion of their income will surely be given away and donated, in order to help those who are less fortunate.

All in all, an indigo aura means that these people need meaningful and enjoyable jobs that allow them to chase their dreams and passions.

The Indigo Aura Aesthetic

One other area that can be explored, based on the color of your aura, is aesthetics. A woman this creative needs to wear outfits, choose home decor, and live a life that expresses that! Therefore, a person with an indigo aura may color their hair in a fun way or may have unique body art or piercings. They probably fill their house with colorful knick-knacks and pieces of art, which echo their personality. And these types of people will definitely show off one-of-a-kind style and eclectic ensembles to the world.

It should be noted that these fashion choices will, in turn, affect others. A friend or coworker will see a woman with an indigo-colored aura boosting her own mood with happy outfits, and they will want to replicate that. This goes back to a primary strength found in those with auras that are indigo: In all that they do, they seek to make the world a better place and to help inspire those around them.