All About The Personal Lives Of Women With A Violet Aura

For those who do not know, an aura is a field of energy around the body. This energy has a color, which comes with its own set of traits and emotions. For example, someone with a red aura may be energetic, someone with green in theirs may have an open heart, and a white one can signal a tendency for perfectionism.

While it can be purely entertaining to discover, know, and learn about your aura color, it can also be beneficial. Auras can provide information on the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual body, including one’s current state of health. That is because this energy is dependent on a person’s mood, qualities, and general state of being.

It should be noted, as well, that there are different shades or qualities of auras, and they each mean something special. A color that is very clearly purple represents a balance between the heart and mind, while a dark purple may mean there is an obstacle in the way of feeling balanced. Indigo carries on the idea of deep feelings, and similarly, lavender is reserved for those full of imagination.

The Violet Aura Personality

(yubava.21/Shutterstock.com)

So what does it mean to have a violet aura? Well, those with a violet aura are usually creative and sensitive. They are natural leaders yet introverted. They are curious, looking to books and travel, in order to soak up more and more.

They feel connected to dreams and higher consciousness. They crave to make changes and inspire others, chasing after pure joy for themselves and for all people. They are empaths that can tell what those around them are feeling and thinking. They personally have a million thoughts a minute, which are original and progressive ideas.

This color is also associated with the crown chakra above the brow, which coincides with the intuition that comes along with this particular aura.

The Violet Aura And Third-Eye Chakra

(Anna Pitskhelauri/Shutterstock.com)

There are seven primary chakras—a Sanskrit word meaning “spinning vortexes of energy“—and they are each connected to an organ in the body. For violet, that is the crown or the third-eye (which, in Sanskrit, is the Ajna chakra). Due to this, people who fall into this category are sensitive and wise visionaries who may also be psychic and/or spiritual.

The third-eye is the body’s sixth chakra, and it is in the middle of your forehead. When it is blocked, a person may feel confused or uncertain, while opening it can lead to further awareness, insight, concentration, self-expression, intuition, and even spiritual communication.

To align this chakra, one may try yoga moves like a shoulder stand or child’s pose, meditation, and/or working on releasing tension in the head, face, and neck. This can all help open up the idea of a “sixth sense,” which is related to the violet aura.

The Love Life Of An Violet Aura

(Sonya92/Shutterstock.com)

When it comes to friendships and romantic relationships, a person with a violet aura needs someone who is also passionate about creating, exploring, and learning. Additionally, due to how this person is so in tune with others’ emotions, spiritual author Gabriela Herstik points out that it is important to set and respect clear boundaries in relationships.

It is true that violet auras do best with partners who are as adventurous as they are. In fact, if they end up with people who are fearful or uninspiring, they can get bored and become unfulfilled in their love lives. That is why growth and passion are so important … especially to those with this aura color.

Yes, people with violet auras are hopeless romantics who believe in true love. They want commitment and security, so they tend to fall head over heels quickly, dreaming about what could be. When they find someone, they still maintain independence and use caution, though, with the perfect combination of emotions and logic.

Careers For Violet Auras

What path in life should someone with this aura take? Someone who has a violet aura enjoys using their intuition to help others. That being said, jobs that give back are a great idea, such as a therapist, a doctor, or a humanitarian. This person is also in tune with what others need, and that extends to other living things like animals and plants. Therefore, one may also consider a career as, say, a veterinarian or a park ranger.

The Violet Aura’s Aesthetic

(Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock.com)

It can be exciting to explore how a certain aura color can affect fashion choices. As said, people with violet auras have high vibrations of energy, have big dreams, and have a desire to help. These traits can even be seen in their wardrobes.

As stated by aura stylist Susanna Merrick, these types are trendsetters and fashion influencers, wearing the next big thing before everyone else. These types are usually into thrifting and eco-friendly outfits, too. And each clothing item they wear is worn with a purpose. For instance, wearing a certain ensemble could make them feel attractive while shopping for sustainable clothes and can protect Mother Earth.