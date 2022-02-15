All About The Personal Lives Of Women With A Red Aura

Has anyone ever told you that you have a red aura? Did you have any idea what they were talking about? In the simplest terms, an aura is an invisible energy field that surrounds all living beings. It’s believed to give off energy that reflects a person’s spiritual and emotional state. Auras vibrate at different frequencies depending on how a person feels, and those vibrations give off specific colors. While these colors are ever-changing, most people have at least one or two that frequently recur and can tell them a lot about their personality and well-being.

Generally speaking, women with red auras tend to be energetic, courageous, and strong-willed. If you’re one of them, finding out what a red aura means can help you learn all kinds of important things about yourself. In this post, we’ll help you gain personal insight by exploring red aura meanings and what they may say about your personality, love life, career ambitions, and more.

The Red Aura Personality

(k_yu/Shutterstock.com)

Symbolically, the color red represents passion, courage, and vitality. People with red auras tend to be incredibly headstrong and brave, as well as opinionated, decisive, and determined. They thrive on adventure and are not afraid to take on a challenge in any area of life, including work and love. They are action-oriented individuals who prefer to be actively engaged in experiences rather than simply thinking about them or observing them from afar.

In addition to being strong and bold, people with red auras are highly confident and unapologetic about their values and beliefs. They love to be in charge and run the show, which makes them natural-born leaders who know how to get things done. Their energy and passionate nature always attract eager followers, and they aren’t afraid to tell people what to do.

When a person with a red aura takes on a task, they never do it halfway. Getting as close to perfection as possible is important for red auras, which can sometimes lead to trouble when things don’t work out exactly as planned. And because red auras have no problem with confrontation, they rarely keep quiet when they disagree with something.

These traits can make red auras challenging to be around, especially for people who are shy and introverted. Some people may feel intimidated by red auras because of their bold attitude and unapologetic confidence. Getting a red aura to compromise can be tough, and sometimes their stubborn nature leads people to get easily frustrated by them.

At the same time, there’s nothing better than having a red aura in your corner when you need the support of a friend. They are generally well-grounded souls who are loyal and eager to fight for what’s right. They always defend the ones they love and fight passionately for the causes they believe in. People with red auras have a magnetic energy and an uncanny ability to inspire the people around them.

The Red Aura And The Root Chakra

(Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com)

Red corresponds to the root chakra, which is the first chakra that develops in the body. Situated at the base of the spine, it guides our feelings of security and safety and serves as the foundation for all other chakras in the body.

When a red aura is present, it signifies an open and unblocked root chakra. This means that the person has a strong foundation grounded in feelings of safety and security.

We’ve talked about how people with red auras are confident, and much of that comes from having an unblocked root chakra. A blocked root chakra can cause feelings of instability, anxiety, fear, and worry. When the root chakra is clear, it provides a sense of safety and stability that naturally begets confidence.

The Love Life Of A Red Aura

(Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com)

Given their fiery nature, it’s no surprise that people with red auras can be extremely passionate when it comes to matters of the heart. They love the thrill of the chase and thrive off of the excitement and energy of early courtships. Being with a red aura is never dull—they bring their bold nature and sense of adventure right into their romantic relationships. Sexual chemistry is a driving force for red auras, as is the ability to have fun with their partners and find someone who will constantly keep them on their toes.

Red auras are very physical by nature, which means they’re not afraid to indulge in PDA. They are also very straightforward and honest and do not like people who are coy or play games when it comes to relationships. People with red auras like to go all in, so they rarely have the patience for wishy-washy partners who are resistant to making a commitment.

Unfortunately, people with red auras sometimes run into relationship troubles because of their stubborn nature and need to control. If they’re with a partner who is equally as headstrong, fights may be frequent. And because red auras have a tendency to lose their temper, these arguments may escalate quickly if calmer minds do not prevail.

That said, red auras make loving and loyal partners when paired with people who can handle their passion and intensity. They often show their love with grand, thoughtful gestures such as big flower bouquets, sparkling jewelry, and other coveted gifts. They love to make their significant others feel special.

Careers For Red Auras

(Zanna Art/Shutterstock.com)

Because people with red auras are extremely driven and determined to get things done, they are almost always successful in their work endeavors. They make excellent leaders and excel in jobs that require important, high-level decisions, such as politicians, CEOs, and other types of corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, lawyers, and business managers. They also do well in careers that involve public exposure and scrutiny, such as acting, modeling, dancing, and other areas of entertainment.

People with red auras also tend to enjoy high-energy jobs that require intense physical activity. Fitness instructors, professional athletes, fighter fighters, construction workers, law enforcement officers, military personnel, and paramedics often have red auras. Given their courageous nature and love of adventure, they may gravitate towards dangerous, dare devilish occupations (and hobbies), such as mountain climbing, sky diving, race car driving, stunt work, or trapeze performing.

Some red auras may find fulfillment in less active jobs, though they typically have to have high stakes in order to be rewarding. For example, they may become doctors, brain surgeons, private detectives, explosives workers, or bomb technicians—anything that requires courage and can have a major impact on themselves or others.

The Red Aura Aesthetic

(maxstockphoto/Shutterstock.com)

People with red auras love to express themselves through style. Rarely will you see them in an outfit that doesn’t stand out in one way or another—they always use clothes and accessories to grab attention. Red auras prefer bright, bold colors (especially red!) and love to wear pieces with whimsical, eye-catching prints. They’re also big on statement-making jewelry, high heels, and other accessories that make a big impact.

Red auras also pay close attention to what they wear underneath their clothes. They love lingerie—the silkier and sexier the better—and they have no problem splurging on high-end pieces that are exquisitely tailored. You may also find people with red auras experimenting with risqué day looks, including wearing bras as tops or slips as dresses. Basically, red auras have no fear when it comes to style and like anything that gets them noticed.