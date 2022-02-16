All About The Personal Lives Of Women With A Pink Aura

We often consider our appearance twofold: the invisible internal and the visible external. However, there is another, lesser-known facet of our exterior facade—one we can’t see.

This outward element of our physical appearance is a manifestation of energy. Auras are energy fields that emanate from all living things. They appear in different colors and strengths, depending on our mood and time in our lives.

Our auras reveal our deepest feelings and intentions. Indeed, they can even visualize what our brains have yet to process. But, of course, this information does not come easily.

Auras are difficult to see with the naked eye. You can visualize your aura with the help of a professional reading, or you could try this mirror technique from TikTok.

Figuring out your aura’s color helps you gain insight into your inner shadow self. It can help you navigate your life and relationships more mindfully and give you greater confidence.

If you have a pink aura, you are deeply connected to your emotions. You love all forms of love: romantic, platonic, or otherwise.

The Pink Aura Personality

Auras can be similar in color, but no two are exactly alike. Individual personalities and experiences contribute to our aura’s unique shade. But generally speaking, women with pink auras are typically romantic and sentimental. This makes them excellent partners and thoughtful friends.

Introverted women with pink auras tend to love deeply and intensely. They prefer the company of a few close friends instead of a crowd of acquaintances. Additionally, these individuals are often serial monogamists. When they get into a relationship, they will do whatever they can to make it work.

Still, being madly in love with love does have its downfalls. Those with pink auras feel their low emotions just as intensely as their high ones. So, it can be difficult to recenter themselves when they sink into melancholy or flair into a rage.

Moreover, their acute empathy can often lead to anxiety and poor boundaries. Women with pink auras are in tune with their emotions and others’. They can sense when someone needs help, and they’re often the first to give it. But this can spiral into a cycle of people-pleasing and burnout.

Understanding the fundamentals of a pink aura can help navigate the soaring highs and plummeting lows.

The Pink Aura And The Heart Chakra

It’s one thing to know how a pink aura influences our personality; it’s another to know what a pink aura means. Our body has seven chakras situated along our spine from crown to tailbone. Chakras are like small, invisible hubs of energy from which auras radiate.

Pink auras radiate directly from the heart chakra—Anahata in Sanskrit. The heart chakra sits in the chest, acting as a bridge between the upper and lower chakras. It also serves as an anchor for the entire cardiovascular system, as it is directly connected to the heart and lungs.

Thus, pink aura meanings are very similar to the heart chakra. This chakra corresponds to compassion, trust, and kindness. We also associate this chakra with beauty, relationships, and healing. Therefore, we can expect opposite effects when this chakra is out of balance.

Out of balance heart chakras can manifest as moodiness, distrust, and jealousy. Additionally, it can look like a fear of intimacy, narrow–mindedness, or judgmental behavior. When this happens, pink auras can dwindle in strength or change colors altogether.

The state of our auras and chakras directly impacts our romantic and professional lives as well.

The Love Life Of A Pink Aura

Unsurprisingly, women with pink auras love to be in relationships. They’ve likely familiarized themselves with their love language and look for any excuse to use it. Those with pink auras are loyal, caring, and thoughtful in their best, most balanced states.

Romance comes naturally to them, which is usually a positive thing. However, if their partner makes them feel unappreciated or unloved, women with pink auras are quick to lash out. Of course, this is due mainly to the ferocity of their emotions.

These sensitive individuals almost always feel like they’re acting out of self-defense. This can make conflict difficult, as they’re slow to take the blame. Those with pink auras believe their intentions are rooted in love. If their partner can’t see that, then it’s their partner’s fault.

Indeed, the glare of these individuals’ emotions is blinding. It can convince them that things are better—or worse—than they really are. For this reason, women with pink auras benefit from having friends and family who provide honest, sugar-coat-free advice.

Their love lives are enriching, romantic, and intense in the right environment. Still, these individuals should be mindful of developing codependency or other unhealthy dynamics. (That’s where those brutally honest friends and family come into play.)

Careers For Pink Auras

Those with pink auras thrive in careers that offer space to be vulnerable, creative, and sensitive. This could range anywhere from the service industry to the arts depending on the individual. As long as they have the freedom to express their emotions as they so choose, women with pink auras will be happy.

Because they are so drawn to the beauty of life, people with pink auras are usually talented artists. Many have talents in both visual and aural arts. They tend to pick up various hobbies to release their creative energy. In the best-case scenario, women with pink auras find a way to incorporate their creative passions into their day-to-day job.

Additionally, individuals with pink auras thrive in service-based jobs. These compassionate souls make patient and kind health care workers. They’re great in early education, given their strong maternal instinct. Their affinity for charity makes them wonderful humanitarians and advocates for the unheard. Foodservice and retail can also be fulfilling outlets for their hospitable personality.

The Pink Aura Aesthetic

We might not always see our auras, but we can at least embody them. Certainly, the most obvious way to do so is by surrounding yourself with the color pink. In this way, we allow our external environment to reflect ourselves. This reinforces our aura’s energetic influence and the mind-body connection.

Pink auras vibrate at a similar frequency to green auras. Therefore, surrounding yourself with the color green is another great way to strengthen your pink aura’s energy. Women with pink auras make excellent gardeners and houseplant owners, thanks to their natural sensitivity and connection with the plants’ color.

We often associate pink auras with femininity, though that adjective can be somewhat limiting. Any gender or style type can don a pink aura, regardless of whether they express it in frills, lace, and bubble gum pink.

Because technically, anything a woman with a pink aura loves is a pink aura aesthetic. The color pink doesn’t magically bring forth a pink aura—love does. And at the end of the day, that’s all a person with a pink aura really cares about.