Woman Wins Lotto After Praying Before Buying Ticket

One woman from South Carolina believes that a “miracle” happened when she prayed before winning the lottery. The winner purchased a $20 scratch-off lotto ticket at a gas station before her big win, PEOPLE reported.

Videos by Suggest

Woman Prayed Before Winning $2 Million Scratch-Off Lotto Ticket

“I was riding down the road, and I prayed for a lottery win,” she said to the South Carolina Education Lottery in a press release on August 1. “And that’s exactly what I got.”

Right after buying the lotto ticket at the City Fuel & Food gas station on Bush River Road in Columbia, she began scratching to check her winning. Lo and behold, the woman was stunned to find the “MONEYBAG” symbol alongside “2MIL.”

Although most people win a dollar or two from scratch lotto tickets, this woman won $2 million. She couldn’t believe what she was seeing as she left the gas station. “I was shaking when I signed the ticket,” she said. “It’s a dream come true.”

For selling her the winning ticket, City Fuel & Food Inc. received a $20,000 commission. Meanwhile, the woman decided to cash in her ticket. Her first decision with her new money was to donate some to her favorite charities.

The South Carolina Education Lottery also revealed that there’s still one more $2 million prize. If you live in that state, you may as well try your luck on some scratch tickets.

If you think this woman’s odds of winning were low, you wouldn’t believe another recent story. One man from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, won two $1 million lottery prizes. How? Well, he accidentally bought two Powerball tickets instead of one.

Paul Corcoran bought his first Powerball ticket on July 9 for seven drawings. He then mistakenly thought his ticket’s final drawing had already happened, so he bought another. Not only did he win the first ticket, but the second as well.

The odds of both his Powerball tickets matching all five white balls that evening are astoundingly rare. He claimed both winnings two days later and said his double winnings felt “good.”