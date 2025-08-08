Woman Gets Stuck Inside of Chuck E. Cheese Game

A woman in California got stuck inside a Chuck E. Cheese game. Video footage of the wild incident was shared on Instagram via Citizen. It didn’t show the rescue, but the moments leading up to it, as the fire department was in the process of finding an escape route for the woman.

Emergency Crew Rescue Woman Stuck Inside Chuck E. Cheese Game

They shared the video on Thursday, August 7, which was filmed in Los Angeles at 928 N San Fernando Boulevard, according to PEOPLE. The woman got herself trapped inside a “Show Day!” machine just after 3 PM local time.

“Woman Stuck Inside Money Machine at Chuck E. Cheese,” wrote the video’s caption. “Thanks to the firemen for getting her out of there.”

Citizen is a phone app that allows users to receive real-time safety alerts and live incident videos.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was seen kneeling inside the cylindrical machine with nothing else inside. It’s hard to tell what type of arcade game she was stuck inside, let alone how she got inside in the first place.

First responders and crew from the Burbank Fire Department were working to get her free. It seems they were cutting open the machine to free her.

Some guests were intrigued by the ordeal. One woman even managed to sneak up, snap a quick photo of the scene, and walk away.

How She Got Stuck In The First Place

PEOPLE managed to speak with a Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson about the incident. “A young adult was playing one of the games intended for children and decided to stick their arm in a hole not intended for hands or arms,” they explained.

“We prioritize children’s safety above all and have verified that the game poses no risk to our young guests.” The spokesperson mentioned how the game’s design prevents children’s arms from reaching in. Still, the adult woman managed to make her way inside.

“There was no injury to the young adult, or any children and the family continued to enjoy an evening of fun with the family,” the spokesperson concluded.

If this woman was attempting to cheat the arcade game, perhaps this was a just punishment. Nothing teaches you to play arcade games properly like having firefighters rescue you from inside a machine while everyone can witness your embarrassment.