Woman Rescued After Injuring Leg on Solo Hike, Carried Over 4 Miles to Safety

A Boston woman is thankful to be alive after she was rescued on a solo hike on a New Hampshire trail over the weekend.

According to a news release posted on Facebook, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department revealed they received an alert at approximately 1:34 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 about an injured hiker. A team rescued the woman, identified as 33-year-old Anna Meier, who was on a solo hike between Mount Lincoln and Mount Lafayette on the Franconia Ridge Trail.

Meier had planned a solo 9-mile hike which included the Falling Waters/Old Bridle Path Loop. She departed on the trip at around 8 a.m. that day. She hiked Little Haystack and Mount Lincoln on Franconia Ridge. Unfortunately, things took a turn as she was descending from Mount Lincoln towards Mount Lafayette. Meier slipped and injured her lower leg.

Upon realizing she would not be able to hike the 4.2 miles to the trailhead, the woman managed to get the attention of passing hikers. They called 911 on her behalf for the rescue. She had her own phone, but it wasn’t working.

Thankfully, an Appalachian Mountain Club crew of two located the woman at around 5 p.m. After bringing her to a shelter area, the crew put Meier on a sleeping bag. The rescue team arrived about an hour later.

The Woman Combated Extreme Cold and Wind Amid Her Solo Hike Rescue

Amid the rescue, the woman struggled to stay warm as she experienced temperatures in the 30s. Wind was also measuring between 60 and 80 mph.

At around 6:20 p.m., a team of about 25 rescuers helped carry Meier the 4.2 miles to the trailhead. They had to stop at Appalachian Mountain Club Greenleaf Hut around 9 p.m. They finally arrived at the trailhead in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 13. The woman was then transported to have her leg looked at.

“The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card,” the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department further stated.

The organization also reminded hikers to prepare themselves in the event of an accident while on the trails. This includes essential items such as a map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, a headlamp, a fire starter, and a first aid kit. It was further noted a whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife should also be included.