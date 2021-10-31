Woman Completely Changed The Outside Finish Of Her Home For Just $12

Could your home’s exterior use a facelift? If you’re looking to change up the outside finish of your brick home—and enjoy budget-friendly DIY projects—then Handy_Amandy on TikTok has an idea for you.

In a video titled “Best $12 I’ve ever spent,” TikToker Amanda Christensen breaks down how she completely changed the outside finish of her ranch-style brick home for just a few bucks.

A Really Great Deal

Christensen begins the 53-second video by telling viewers that she found a bucket of limewash for $12. So, she took advantage of the incredible deal, made the purchase, and decided to limewash her house.

The camera scans the exterior of the one-story brown-toned brick house before Christensen explains that she mixed a 1:1 ratio of the limewash to water.

“Spray the brick down to dampen then get to painting,” the TikToker writes. “The limewash washes/wipes right off so I didn’t worry about taping off.”

A Satisfying Outcome

Over the next few seconds, the quickly-edited clip shows Christensen using a ladder, a brush, and a bucket to limewash the brown brick on her home. Brick-by-brick, Handy_Amandy turns each one white with the limewash as she tells viewers, “We wanted a solid wash so we chose not to spray or wipe any bricks off.”

Once the entire brick exterior of her home had been turned white, Christensen said that instead of buying new outdoor light fixtures, they spray painted their existing ones a dark bronze. That project cost less than $10, and Christensen said the outcome was “so satisfying.”

At the end of the video, the DIY’er tells her followers that they still have some spots they need to touch up. But as she shows off the results, she says they are “so in love with the outcome.”

Christensen also revealed that the next project they plan on tackling at home is to “Gel stain the garage door to look like wood.” She estimates that the project will cost her less than $15.

Check out the results for yourself:

The Benefits Of Limewash

Limewash is an inexpensive option for updating the look of a brick home, if desired. While $12 for a whole bucket is quite a steal, in most cases you can coat an entire home for under $300.

The coating is natural and environmentally safe, and a layer of limewash will protect your home’s exterior from weathering. Just remember, it will erode over time. So, you’ll need to reapply every five to seven years.