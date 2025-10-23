Woman Fined $200 For Pouring Her Coffee Down A Storm Drain: “Feels Quite Unfair”

If you can’t do the crime, then don’t do the time. Wait, I think I got that backwards, but you get my point. A woman in London garnered a hefty fine after pouring her coffee down the drain. That would be a storm drain in this case.

She had been waiting for the bus when it finally came. The woman then poured her splash of leftover coffee down a nearby storm drain. That was a major mistake. According to the BBC, authorities fined Burcu Yesilyurt roughly $200.

According to Yesilyurt, it was “just a tiny little bit” of leftover coffee. She poured it out because she didn’t want to accidentally spill it on the crowded bus. However, she said three cops immediately rushed over to her after she poured the coffee.

Coffee Fine

They fined her for breaking Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. That provision makes it illegal to dump waste that could potentially pollute either the land or the water. The provision, in particular, forbids pouring liquids into storm drains.

“As soon as I turned around, I noticed three men, enforcement officers, chasing me, and they stopped me immediately,” she told the outlet.

The entire thing left her a bit “shaky.” She didn’t expect something so drastic over something so minor.

“It was quite a shock,” she said.

According to Yesilyurt, there were no signs in the area that prevented dumping. Likewise, she wasn’t aware of the provision that she was being charged for violating. However, the police told her that she should have found a garbage can to throw the coffee into.

“It feels quite unfair. I think the fine is extreme. It’s not proportionate,” Yesilyurt said.

The incident soon went viral, garnering outrage directed at the police. Many saw the fine as ridiculous. Ultimately, officials decided to cancel the fine against the Britain. They noted that Yesilyurt’s appeal likely would have went through. But they still insist that the cops were justified.

“I’m quite happy the council recognized the sensitivity of this situation and they’ve reconsidered,” Yesilyurt said. “I’ve not met anyone who knows it’s a criminal offense.”