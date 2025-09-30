mayo-clinic-bans-coffee-company

The Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, has decided to ban a coffee company from its grounds due to an eyebrow-raising reason.

Videos by Suggest

Graveyard Shift Coffee took to Instagram last week to announce that it would no longer serve coffee at Mayo Clinic due ot its name. This decision went into effect immediately.

“Due to our logo and name, we are no longer allowed to serve coffee at Mayo Hospital,” the post reads. “However, this is a possibility of us coming back! If enough staff members talk to their administration and want us back.”

According to Fox 10, the coffee company has been serving its beverages to Mayo Clinic staff members who were working late hours. The company’s owner, Tyler Tremaine, stated that he and his employees had been visiting the Mayo Clinic on Mondays and Fridays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for two years.

“We just received a call Monday afternoon that our logo and our name is offensive and that we are no longer allowed to be on their premises after going there for two years,” Tremaine explained. “I wish I knew what happened or who said something.”

He then shared, “I didn’t get any information on that, but the staff has known about us for two years. I can say that for sure. The staff has been coming out consistently for two years and there has been no issues.”

The coffee company is expected to lose 40% of its revenue as a result of the Mayo Clinic ban.

The Coffee Company’s Co-Owner Wanted to Bring Products to Those Working Graveyard Shifts

While continuing to speak about the Mayo Clinic ban, the coffee company’s owner said his father, who is the co-owner, wanted to bring products to those who work graveyard shifts.

“He saw the graveyard shift never got catering,” Tyler said about his father, Michael Tremaine. “Or if there was catering, there was always leftovers and cold pizza and that sort of thing.”

Tyler then said, “So we created this business to give the people who work night shifts a nice little treat for themselves.”

Michael is notably a first responder who works 24-hour shifts as an EMA on the Gila River Indian Reservation.

Tremaine further stated that the coffee company would like to continue going to the Mayo Clinic. He noted the company would even cover up its logo.

Graveyard Shift Coffee also operates at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Abrazo Central Campus, and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Among the items on the menu are “Bone Crusher,” “Bloody Eye,” “Night Walker,” “Nutty RN,” and “Murder Spice.”