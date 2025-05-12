Woman Dies After SUV Rolls Several Times And Lands In Backyard

A Texas woman, identified as Charlotte Yvette Stegall, was killed after her SUV rolled over several times after drifting from her lane. As a result, her vehicle ended up crashing through residential fences and landing in a backyard.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Saturday, May 10, at around 3:07 p.m. Stegall was driving her vehicle on Cypress North Houston Road. While driving westbound, Stegall reportedly failed to drive in a single lane. Eventually, she left the roadway and entered a grassy easement.

As a result, the vehicle, a 2025 Mercedes G-Class SUV, struck several residential fences on the easement. The vehicle then rolled over several times, eventually landing on its four wheels in a backyard, leaving Stegall entrapped inside it. Charlotte Yvette Stegall, unfortunately, was found dead.

As per a local sergeant, and as reported by Fox 26, Stegall was the only one in the vehicle. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash also caused a small fire.

“It appears the vehicle also struck a gas bbq grill and may have ignited a small fire, that was quickly extinguished,” Gonzalez wrote on X. “Thankfully no one in the home was injured.”

Gonzalez shared two photos of the scene, showing the trail of destruction caused by the vehicle rollover. He informed that the Cry-Fair Fire Department had arrived at the scene.

Power Outages Following Crash

According to Click2Houston, Stegall’s vehicle also struck powerlines in the area, leading to power outages in many homes. CenterPoint, the energy provider, shared a statement with the outlet.

“Our hearts go out to all who are affected by this incident,” the statement read. “CenterPoint Energy crews are onsite collaborating with first responders and law enforcement to secure the area and restore service to impacted customers safely and as quickly as possible.”

Shortly before 9 p.m., CenterPoint was able to fully restore power in the area.

There is no information on why Stegall left the roadway. Currently, the investigation is being handled by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Vehicular Crimes Division.