Woman Bans MIL From Home After She Found A Hidden Camera In The Bedroom, But Her Husband’s Reaction Was Even Worse

What would you do if you found a hidden camera in your bedroom? Would you immediately call the cops or would you start an internal investigation? Either way, you’d probably go through a lot of feelings. Fear, anger, and confusion would most likely be a few of the intense emotions that you’d feel.

Well, this is exactly what happened to a woman (let’s call her Nancy) when she found a camera installed in the bedroom she shares with her husband, who we’ll call Mark. Nancy went to Reddit to ask for advice on a very serious situation.

The Set-Up

Nancy starts her story by stating that Mark was recently in a car accident. He’s been bedridden due to a back injury he sustained and Nancy is his primary caregiver. While this situation is stressful enough, Nancy’s mother-in-law has truly been making it a nightmare.

In the beginning, Mark’s mother (we’ll call her Tina), had demanded hourly updates on her son’s condition. A forgotten or late message only ensured a flurry of angry messages from Tina. If that wasn’t bad enough, Tina also insisted on coming over every day, seemingly to point out everything Nancy was doing wrong, refusing to lift a finger herself.

One day, Nancy received a phone call from Tina. On the other end of the receiver, Tina was spewing judgment and hate over Nancy not replacing Mark’s sheets quickly enough. At first, Nancy brushed it off as she was used to weeks of this type of behavior. But it was another phone call that frighteningly put it all into perspective.

(evkaz/Shutterstock.com)

The Fallout

Not long after the angry bedsheet call, Nancy received a call from Mark’s sister, telling her that Tina, “installed a camera in the bedroom to see if I was taking proper care of her son.”

Nancy was “stunned” after the bombshell her sister-in-law dropped. She searched the bedroom and quickly found the camera, then called TIna. “She admitted it and said she was just feeling concerned and wanted to make sure her son was being cared for,” Nancy stated.

The two argued, with Nancy rightfully angry about having her privacy violated. In the end, she banned Tina from her home. This obviously did not go over well with Tina. She “went on a rant” about how stopping her from seeing her adult son will make her sick. But Nancy was putting her foot down.

When Nancy talked to Mark about the situation, he told her that she was being vindictive. Plus, he stated if Nancy banned his mom from visiting him anymore, he’d just go live with her instead.

Honestly, this is probably what he should do, and let Nancy live her life in peace. While I’m not sure what injuries he suffered during his accident, unless that’s the cause of his recent behavior, his reaction is ridiculous. Nancy has a right to privacy, and his mother completely violated it. She knowingly broke Nancy’s trust and will have to do a lot to earn it back (if she ever can).

If Nancy decides to stay with Mark a few things need to happen. Firstly, Mark’s mother needs to back off. Mark needs to understand that Nancy has put her life on hold to become his full-time caretaker, and should be somewhat grateful. Another option would be to hire an outside person to take care of Mark so Nancy can have some respite. Or, Nancy could let Mark follow through on his threat to go live with his mom. I think that’s the best option for Nancy, to get away from Mark, Tina, and the whole family.

The Story Doesn’t End There

Nancy made another post on Reddit stating that Mark had claimed marrying her was bad luck. Mark is religious but Nancy’s not, and she said that he’s taken it really far.

“He basically started putting blame on me for every bad thing [that’s] happened to him,” she starts. Everything from losing his job, deaths in the family, a family member going to jail, and lastly, his recent car wreck. “He started repeatedly saying that I brought bad luck upon him and blaming me for all that’s been happening to him and his family. His mom of course agrees 100%,” she stated.

Nancy stated that her self-esteem has taken a hit. She said she feels miserable and she thinks it may have been a mistake to marry him (we think so too). Mark and Tina’s behavior is beyond reprehensible and he needs to understand that his words matter. Hopefully, Nancy will soon come to a decision regarding her marriage. We are hopeful that in the near future, she will be able to rebuild her confidence and self-esteem and live a life free from her terrible husband and overbearing MIL.

More From Suggest

Your Most Toxic (And Non) Qualities, According To Your Zodiac Sign

This Wine Subscription Service Caters To Your Exact Tastes With 98% Accuracy

Drew Barrymore’s Secret To Firmer, Brighter Skin Delivers Results In As Little As Two Weeks