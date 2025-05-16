Woman Allegedly Lived With Remains Of Her 600 Pound Son For 9 Months

The police are investigating a woman from New Orleans who allegedly has been living with the human remains of her 600-pound son for nine months. Barbara Hainsworth was described as a “mentally disabled elderly woman,” according to PEOPLE, via a citation from the Healthy Homes Administration.

Officers were notified of this Argonne Street home on May 7 when a neighbor reported the woman’s door ajar. They also mentioned her chickens were walking freely in the home, according to WDSU.

Police Found 9-Month-Old Mummified Remains Of Woman’s 600-Pound Son

Upon entering the residence, the officer found it was overrun with trash, chicken feces, and bugs. There were holes in the floor, and flies swarmed the rooms. The worst part of it came when the cop entered one of the bedrooms and found a mummified body. The source claims it was nearly 600 pounds.

He then asked the homeowner about the dead body in her bedroom and why she didn’t report it. “That’s my son. He died about nine months ago,” said the woman. She claimed her son had suffered from many medical conditions before his death.

According to the report, the officer called the mobile crisis unit for the woman. They evaluated her and took her to a nearby hospital. Code Enforcement had to condemn the home as it was a health hazard. Meanwhile, the SPCA rescued the chickens.

Following the incident, the City of New Orleans released a statement. “The Department of Code Enforcement (DCE) became aware of the condition of the property at 6355 Argonne Blvd. in Lakeview on May 7, by a member of the New Orleans Health Department,” it said.

“A Code Enforcement investigator was immediately dispatched to the property. DCE’s investigation revealed horrific conditions, including the remains of a mummified male body and evidence of extreme hoarding conditions, along with mounds of trash in and around the property.”

It continued to explain how a demolition contractor would assess the place for cleanup. They’ve also scheduled the home to be boarded. “DCE began exploring services to sanitize the property, while other City agencies worked on plans for mosquito abatement and rodent control,” it continued.

The DCE found the homeowner guilty on three of four violations on May 6. They fined the elderly woman $6,125 and they declared the property “a public nuisance.”