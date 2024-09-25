6-year-old-boy-kidnapped-in-1951-found-alive-70-years-later-with-help-of-dna-test

A man who was kidnapped at the age of six while playing in a California park in 1951 has been found more than 70 years later thanks to DNA. With the help of the police, FBI, and the Justice Department, Luis Armando Albino’s niece in Oakland successfully located her uncle living on the East Coast of the United States.

Albino, a devoted father and grandfather, is a retired firefighter and Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam. His niece, 63-year-old Alida Alequin, played a pivotal role in reuniting him with his family in California this past June.

On February 21, 1951, a woman kidnapped six-year-old Albino from a park in West Oakland, promising him candy. She flew him to the East Coast, where a couple raised him as their own son. His current location on the East Coast remains undisclosed by officials and family members.

Despite Being Missing for Over 70 Years, Albino’s Family Never Gave Up Hope of Finding Him

For over 70 years, Albino was missing, yet he remained in the hearts of his family. His photo adorned the walls of relatives’ homes, as his niece recalled. Even after his mother passed away in 2005, she never lost hope that her son was alive.

In an interview with The Bay Area News Group (per The Guardian), she recounted how her uncle embraced her, expressing gratitude by saying, “Thank you for finding me,” before planting a kiss on her cheek.

Articles from the Oakland Tribune reported a large search for the missing boy involving police, local soldiers, the Coast Guard, and city employees. The search extended to San Francisco Bay and other waterways. The boy’s brother, Roger Albino, was questioned multiple times by investigators but stuck to his account of a woman with a bandana taking his brother.

DNA Testing Helped Find the Missing Man Who was Kidnapped in 1951

The first hint that her uncle might still be alive emerged in 2020 when Alequin, “just for fun,” decided to take an online DNA test. The results revealed a 22% match with a man who ultimately turned out to be her uncle. However, her subsequent efforts to reach him at that time yielded no answers or responses.

Earlier this year, she and her daughters resumed their search. During a visit to the Oakland public library, she found a microfilm article featuring Luis and Roger, confirming she was on the right track, prompting her to visit the Oakland police that same day.

Investigators determined that the new lead was important, resulting in the reopening of the missing persons case. Last week, the Oakland police announced that the missing persons case had been closed. However, they, along with the FBI, still consider the kidnapping investigation to be ongoing.

Luis, located on the East Coast, and his sister provided DNA samples. On June 20, investigators visited Alequin’s mother to inform them that her uncle had been found.

Albino’s Niece Describes the Reunion Between Her Uncles

On June 24, Luis, accompanied by his family and assisted by the FBI, traveled to Oakland to meet Alequin, her mother, and other relatives. The following day, Alequin drove her mother and her newly discovered uncle to Roger’s home in Stanislaus County, California.

“They grabbed each other and had a really tight, long hug. They sat down and just talked,” Alequin recalled. She mentioned that they discussed the day of the kidnapping, their military service, and other topics.

Luis returned to the East Coast but made another visit in July that lasted three weeks. This turned out to be the last time he saw Roger, who passed away in August.

Alequin mentioned that her uncle didn’t want to speak publicly about the reunion. However, she had words of encouragement for anyone in a similar situation.

“I was always determined to find him, and who knows, with my story out there, it could help other families going through the same thing,” Alequin reasoned. “I would say: don’t give up.”