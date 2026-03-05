Willie Robertson’s Family Announces Birth of Twin Grandchildren

There’s a new generation in the duck blind: Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame has just welcomed twin grandchildren.

John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson recently shared on Instagram that their daughters, Sylvie and Francie, arrived on Feb. 24.

“We welcomed our girls into the world last week on 2/24 & are absolutely bursting with joy!!!” the Duck Dynasty stars wrote on March 1 alongside some cute snaps of their growing family. “Life is already so much sweeter with Sylvie & Francie in it. So thankful for these precious gifts!!”

John Luke (at 30, the eldest son of Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson) and Mary Kate (also 30) shared the news with a series of sweet photos. The pictures show the twin girls together in their bassinet and in separate shots, sporting matching sweaters embroidered with their names… just in case anyone has trouble telling them apart.

Another photo showed John Luke smiling beside Mary Kate, who was resting in her hospital bed with the newborns on her chest.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans and Family Gush Over the Newborn Twins

Of course, Duck Dynasty fans and family alike flocked to the comments section to wish the parents and their new twins well.

“Congrats, Mary Kate!! They are sooo cute omg,” one top fan comment read. “You’re a rockstar, MK!!!! They’re beautiful, and I spy a dimple!!” another fan exclaimed. “Congratulations!!! They are precious, Mary Kate! And you look beautiful!!!” a third onlooker chimed in.

“So in love with these little girlies,” Grannie Korie Robertson gushed. Sadie Robertson Huff added a simple, “perfection.”

It’s been a busy few months for the Robertsons. In October, Priscilla Robertson, daughter of Jessica and Jep, had a baby girl named August Mae Nash with her boyfriend, Dillon Nash. Then in December, Priscilla’s older sister, Merritt Robertson, and her husband, Tyler Metro, welcomed their own little girl, Nellie Jane Metro.