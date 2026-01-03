Willie Nelson’s Son Says Quitting Weed And Drinking Has Changed His Life

Lukas Nelson, son of the legendary Willie Nelson, has opened up about how quitting weed and alcohol has transformed his life.

In a recent issue of PEOPLE, the 37-year-old country musician spoke candidly about quitting his vices. The Nelson family have always been closely associated with marijuana and getting high. But it looks like both father and son are finished with smoking the green.

Note that they’re done smoking, as both will have a mushroom or an edible very occasionally.

Lukas Nelson said, “Every time I took a drink or smoked weed, it just f—-d my sleep up. I think I honestly can credit the WHOOP band for making me stop drinking.”

“Because I was just like, even one drink, it just screws it up so bad that I was like, ‘I’d rather wake up feeling good.’”

Healthy sleeping habits are the backbone to having a good day, and have enough good days, you’re gonna have a good life.

Getting Sober Helped Lukas Nelson Get His Pilot’s License

Lukas Nelson explained that quitting marijuana helped his achieve his goals, too.

“I got my pilot’s license, and did all these things that I wanted to do that when I was smoking a lot of weed, I never would’ve tried, because I’d have figured I probably shouldn’t do both those things at the same time,” he sensibly reckoned.

Now he’s able to fly and been off alcohol and weed for a while, he’s happier and mentally healthier. He further said that he’s been able to be the man he wants to be and he’s much happier.

“I got clear with myself and I faced a lot of my fears and I realized they weren’t that scary after all,” he said. “Now I can be clear with myself and not want to run away from myself, which is great. I get high from making the right decision every time. I’m addicted to that high now of saying no. It’s a great feeling.”

So we really got both Nelsons quitting marijuana before GTA VI. What a timeline we’re in, huh?