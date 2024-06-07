Will Smith Attends ‘Bad Boys’ Miami Premiere With Jada Pinkett Look-Alike

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set to release the fourth installment of their iconic Bad Boys franchise. Of course, as with any blockbuster movie release, comes a star-studded movie premiere.

Smith, showed up to the premiere of Bad Boys IV Life with a woman who appeared to be his now estranged wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. But upon closer look, the woman who walked the red carpet with the Bad Boys star was not Jada. It was actually her doppelganger – who is a spitting image of the famed actress.

Jada Pinkett look-alike once again joins Will Smith for ‘Bad Boys’ Miami premiere https://t.co/r192SyNWSq pic.twitter.com/QslkGDHp8j — Page Six (@PageSix) June 6, 2024

Will Smith Shows Up With Jada Pinkett Doppelganger

“Will Smith was once again joined by a Jada Pinkett look-alike for the Miami premiere of his new action film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” Page Six wrote.

“On Wednesday, the unidentified woman — who was also seen with the Oscar winner at Miami Art Basel in December 2023 — was spotted at Silver Spot Cinemas as part of Smith’s entourage, per the Daily Mail.”

Smith Details Favorite Movie Production

Will Smith has graced Hollywood with some of the most iconic blockbusters. Hancock, I Am Legend, and Men in Black, are just a few of his greatest hits. All of which have grossed hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office.

With all of his iconic films, Smith was asked to pick his favorite one. Without hesitation, he chose his 2006 Oscar-nominated film Pursuit of Happyness.

“I think the individual best movie, all around, that I’ve ever made is The Pursuit of Happyness,” Smith said.

Smith also went on to detail that he never thought he would make anything that could eclipse the 2006 film. However, that changed when he produced the film King Richard. The film follows Richard Williams’s journey to making his daughters Venus and Serena tennis megastars, he became torn.

“I had secretly in my mind felt that I would never make anything better than The Pursuit of Happyness. And I never said that out loud, but I felt like I would never make anything better than The Pursuit of Happyness. And then I saw King Richard,” Smith added.

“I want to make stories that make me smile. I want to tell stories that make me cry, and I want to tell stories about the triumph of the human spirit. And the women of the movement, and King Richard fit in with that. “