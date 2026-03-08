‘Will & Grace’ Alum Corey Parker Died After Cancer Battle, He Was 60

Actor Corey Parker, known for his role on the sitcom Will & Grace, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 60.

Videos by Suggest

Parker died on March 5 in Memphis, Tennessee. His aunt, Emily Parker, told TMZ the tragic news. She did not disclose the specific type of cancer he had been fighting.

The veteran performer appeared in five episodes of Will & Grace as Josh, a boyfriend of Grace Adler, the character played by Debra Messing. His guest role on the popular NBC comedy introduced him to a broad television audience and became one of the most recognizable parts of his career.

Born July 8, 1965, in New York City, Parker began acting at a young age and built a career that spanned film, television, and teaching. He gained early attention in the 1980s with roles in films such as Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning and 9½ Weeks. His film credits later included Biloxi Blues and White Palace.

On television, Parker also starred in the short-lived 1992 sitcom Flying Blind, where he appeared opposite Téa Leoni. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he made guest appearances in a variety of series, including As the World Turns, Thirtysomething, and Touched by an Angel, building a steady presence in television drama and comedy.

Corey Parker Moved On To Mentorship After Acting

Later in his career, Parker shifted much of his focus toward teaching and mentoring actors. Students and colleagues often credited him with helping them develop their craft and confidence in the industry.

He worked as an acting coach for numerous performers and contributed to productions such as the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and the music-drama series Sun Records.

Parker also came from a family with deep ties to acting. His mother, Rocky Parker, was an actress and director who worked in film and television for decades.

Fans and colleagues have since shared tributes online, remembering Parker for his talent, dedication and generosity as both a performer and teacher. His decades-long career left a lasting impression on the screen and in the acting community.