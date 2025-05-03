wild-video-shows-road-raging-woman-defecating-on-car-hood

Video captures a woman taking multitasking to a whole new level, combining road rage with a very “unique” way of leaving her mark—right on the other car driver’s hood.

A Pennsylvania woman was captured on camera defecating on another driver’s car during a shocking road rage incident on Tuesday. Adding to the bizarre nature of the event, she reportedly boasted about it being a “clean poop,” according to authorities.

Christina Solometo, 44, allegedly made a crappy road rage situation literal by defecating on a car after a traffic spat in Prospect Park, according to police. The altercation allegedly began when one driver cut off the other on a local street, as reported by NBC 10.

The poop-filled showdown wasn’t reported by the unfortunate driver. However, thanks to a bystander with a smartphone, the messy saga made its way to Instagram fame.

The wild NSFW footage captures a woman jumping out of her car, marching over to the other vehicle, dropping her pants, and leaving a “personal signature” on the grill—all in record time, while the other driver honked in sheer disbelief.

The Road Raging Woman Allegedly Boasted of Her Public Pooping Skills: ‘Didn’t Even Have to Wipe’

Meanwhile, Solometo allegedly boasted to authorities about her public pooping skills.

“It was a clean poop, I didn’t even have to wipe,” she reportedly bragged to cops in court documents via TMZ.

According to the report, Solometo claimed the other car owner called her a bad name, so she decided to leave a “parting gift” rather than resort to violence.

Indeed, there’s something truly noble about taking the high road.

Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna assured NBC 10 that his department is taking the public pooping problem very seriously. Because when duty (or doody!) calls, they answer.

“I know it’s being joked on a lot. There’s all kinds of puns and innuendos online, but bottom line, we are treating it seriously,” the top cop told the outlet.

“It can’t happen in this community,” Chief Madonna insisted. “No town wants this to happen in their town. The recognition a town gets over this kind of thing it’s really unwelcome. We don’t want this.”