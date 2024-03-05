‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Charlie Griffin and Dog Leila Dead in Boating Accident

Charlie ‘Griff’ Griffin, who previously appeared on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, has reportedly passed away alongside his dog Leila in a boating accident.

In a post on his Facebook page, the news was confirmed about Griffin’s passing. “It is with the deepest sadness we report that Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog, Leila, have passed away in a boating accident today, March 4th,” the post reads. “Please keep family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will forever remember Griff!”

Although the post did not share any specifics about the accident, the U.S. Coast Guard told the Outer Banks Voice that Griffin’s boat went missing on Sunday, Mar. 3 near the Oregon Inlet. It was noted that the vessel is believed to have capsized in the same area. Griffin had been traveling from Virginia to Wanchese.

“The 35′ vessel was subsequently located off Pea Island,” the Outer Banks Voice reported. “and the body of Charles Griffin Jr (Charlie Griffin) of Wanchese, NC and his dog (deceased) were recovered onshore near the same.”

Griffin also had a second occupant on the boat. The search is underway to find that person. It was further reported that the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is leading the ongoing investigation. Offers from US Fish and Wildlife, National Park Service, NC Marine Fisheries, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Coast Guard are assisting the investigation as well.

Griffin and his Reels of Fortune crew appeared on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks from season 2 through season 5. The National Geographic show follows a group of “salty fishermen” who make a living fishing for bluefin tuna. Crews also battle each other for the most profit. The winner is crowned at the end of the season.

‘Wicked Tuna’ Fans React to News About Charlie Griffin’s Death

Following the news that Charlie Griffin passed away at sea, Wicked Tuna fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late fisherman.

“Really sorry for your loss,” one fan wrote. “Being a fisherman is a hard job, but even harder for our loved ones and their families. Not many people understand. May Charlie have Fairwinds and calm sea.”

Another fan wrote, “Seeing Charlie while surf fishing was always a hoot. He was a friendly and informative guy, always with his sweet doggy and his beautiful navigator in the passenger seat. RIP friend and Eternal Tight Lines.”

A fellow Wicked Tuna fan further stated that he and his wife enjoyed the show and Griffin was one of their favorite people to watch. “Always seemed to be cheerful no matter how things were going. We still sing his ‘tuna fishing baby’ song every time we are heading down to the Outer Banks to go surf fishing. Rest in peace Griff.”