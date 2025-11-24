Why the Bluey Balloon Almost Didn’t Fly in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Last Year

Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: likely forever etched in the minds of a generation of startled kids as the year Bluey popped.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, Wednesday, November 27, 2024, will be a day that lives on in infamy. It was on this fateful morn, during the ceremonial inflation for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, that a tragedy of helium and vinyl occurred: Bluey, the cherished cartoon icon, met her untimely demise with a deafening pop.

On that unforgettable afternoon, crowds lined Central Park West, eagerly watching the iconic balloons come to life. But just after 2 p.m., chaos struck—a “loud noise” and a sudden “gust of air” sent gasps rippling through the spectators.

It seemed a sickening, tragic twist of fate for Bluey. One of her paws had burst, leaving a gaping hole and sending her dreams of soaring seemingly deflated into the wind.

A shocked nation of children looked to the heavens, tears in their eyes, and whispered, “Are you there, God? It’s me, a Bluey fan.”

For those of you who are child-free or over the age of six, let’s catch you up. Bluey is a wildly popular Australian animated series that premiered in 2018. Created by Joe Brumm and inspired by his own family, the show follows the adventures of Bluey, a fun-loving Blue Heeler puppy, alongside her little sister Bingo and their parents, Chilli and Bandit.

The beloved Blue Heeler was set to grace the skies alongside 22 other giant balloons, 34 floats, and seven wheeled “balloonicles” in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But now, with a gaping wound and her helium lifeblood seeping out, could she possibly carry on?

A Hopeful Nation Wonders: Would the Bluey Balloon Make it to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Of course, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade personnel rushed to patch up Bluey as a nation waited with bated breath.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell updated a weary public on Bluey’s status, not long after her public popping.

“Hey, all, the balloons are ready. I’m glad to report that Bluey is recovering!” Chief Chell declared later that fateful evening. “Bluey is going to play like a champion tomorrow,” he added.

Hey all, the balloons are ready and I’m glad to report that Bluey is recovering! Bluey is going to play like a champion tomorrow. The TG parade might be wet tomorrow; however, the NYPD will get Santa to 34th street- Macys! Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 to all NYC! @NYPDDaughtry… pic.twitter.com/MxBKrAZKYP — NYPD Chief of Patrol (@NYPDChiefPatrol) November 28, 2024

Hope for Bluey was restored. Of course, a nation breathed a collective sigh of relief as its hero was patched up and ready to take her rightful place in the sky.

“Oh, Thank God! It’s the only reason I watch the parade!” one Bluey fan exclaimed on X. “Bluey has been saved. The children will be happy,” another onlooker rejoiced.

The Bluey ballon flew the next day without incident.

Bluey makes her triumphant, fully-inflated return to the Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bluey is set to return to this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. According to the Bluey website, the balloon was hand-painted by a team of artists. They used about 50 gallons of blue paint. It will float above an estimated 3.5 million spectators and 50 million viewers across the USA.