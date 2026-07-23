celebrity-couple-separates-after-16-year-marriage

Another celebrity couple has separated after 16 years of marriage and two children together.

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Indeed, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose and her husband Justin Rose are reportedly living separately, with TMZ suggesting that finances may have played a starring role in their split.

Whitney, 39, and Justin, 57, share two children together: daughter Bobbie, 16, and son Brooks, 13. Justin also has three sons from a previous marriage: Austin, Trey, and Christopher. The couple has reportedly been maintaining a united front in public for the sake of their children.

“Financial strain took a major toll on them,” an alleged insider told PEOPLE. “It was the contributing factor.”

“They have been living separate lives for a while now and rarely see each other,” the source added. “There wasn’t one dramatic moment — it was a gradual breakdown after years of trying to make things work.”

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ celebrity couple Justin and Whitney Rose last year. (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Financial struggles have been a recurring theme on RHOSLC. After losing his executive position in 2022, Justin found himself without work for close to a year, a change that significantly altered the balance within their home.

Whitney also revealed that the couple lost over $500,000 on a failed skincare investment, adding further pressure to their already strained finances.

According to PEOPLE‘s source, the pair are focused on moving forward amicably and keeping their family’s well-being at the forefront.

“They’re trying to handle this with as much respect as possible,” the insider told the outlet. “Their children remain their biggest priority, and they’re committed to keeping things as peaceful as they can.”

Whitney Rose Publicly Noted Her 16th Anniversary Just Months Ago

Whitney and Justin’s love story began the way many great scandals do… in the workplace. The two left their respective marriages to be together and eventually tied the knot in 2009.

Just months before the split, Whitney celebrated their 16-year marriage on Instagram.

Whitney gushed that 16 years of marriage is symbolized by wax: “at first, I was like wth,” she wrote, before warming up to the idea. She called it “beautiful,” noting it represents “the flexibility and warmth that a couple needs to mold their lives together.”

Ironically, it seems the mold has since cracked.