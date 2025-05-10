why-rock-legend-dee-snider-fled-la-for-life-in-north-carolina

Dee Snider, frontman of Twisted Sister, recently shared the reasons behind his decision to leave Los Angeles years ago, trading the bustling city for the serene “open roads” of North Carolina.

“We moved out to LA 10 years ago, the whole family. A couple of years ago, everybody was sitting around saying, you know, it’s time to get back to a calmer life, not ‘back to’ – to a life we never had,” Snider recently told local North Carolina station WFMY News.

“We literally looked from the West Coast to the East Coast and slowly started dialing in,” the veteran rocker continued. “And North Carolina took the number one spot … You’ve got to come for the state. So the entire family came out, this is true, and we started on the west end of the state, and we just visited towns. We traveled all the way to the shoreline. And people were amazing, and that’s ultimately what it came down to.”

Snider told the outlet that he found the people of North Carolina to be ” welcoming and lovely,” which quickly led to the decision that it was the perfect place for them to settle.

“We’re all here, by the way – my four grown kids, six grandkids, we all live in North Carolina, this is our home,” the “Burn in Hell” singer added.

Dee Snider On Why ‘Open Roads’ of North Carolina were a Perfect Fit

Snider married his wife, Suzette, in 1981. She became the band’s costume designer and also created their logo. The couple has four children: Jesse (42), Shane (37), Cody (35), and Cheyenne (28).

The veteran rocker admitted his love of automobiles and motorcycles also made North Carolina the perfect place to settle down.

“I like cars. The roads here are great. I’m also a motorcycle rider,” he revealed to WFMY. “So, I mean, in LA or New York, where I’m from originally, it’s just defensive riding, ‘don’t hit me!’ But here, you can get up, and you can just get out on the open roads and just really enjoy the beauty of the state and enjoy riding and driving.”

However, the veteran rocker still manages to get in to trouble from time to time.

“You notice I’m limping – it’s because I was bike trail riding and the trail won the other day. I took a spill. Sometimes the trail wins,” he joked.