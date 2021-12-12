Why Queen Elizabeth Finds The Word ‘Pregnant’ To Be ‘Vulgar’

It should come as no surprise to us that Queen Elizabeth is very traditional, from the clothes she wears to the hobbies she enjoys. She’s even conservative when it comes to her vocabulary. So, what’s one surprising word she finds inappropriate? “Pregnant.”

Queen Prefers A More Conservative Phrase

According to a palace source, the queen finds the word “vulgar.” What does she use instead? When speaking about pregnancy, Queen Elizabeth prefers to use the phrase “in the family way.”

She’s had plenty of opportunities to use this phrase – in addition to her four children, the queen has eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. The newest member of the family is Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, daughter to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The queen has celebrated the birth of multiple great-grandchildren this year, including Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, son to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Latest Royal Headaches For The Queen

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate Christmas with her family this year, her first without the late Prince Philip. The two had been married for more than 70 years, making him the longest-serving consort of a British monarch.

Even though she will celebrate the holiday surrounded by her family at Sandringham, one of their estates, there will be some notable faces missing. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be making the journey to the UK for Christmas, even though they were invited.

Relations are still rocky between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Prince Charles were starting to make amends until it was revealed Harry might have ties to the cash-for-honors scandal Charles is currently embroiled in. Now, it seems the two are on worse terms than before, with Charles feeling hurt by Harry’s repeated attacks.

In addition to the charity scandal, Charles is also receiving bad press for alleged remarks he made about the complexion of Harry and Markle’s future children, though that has not been confirmed or verified. The couple mentioned this incident in their now-infamous Oprah Winfrey interview but did not name the family member who made the comments.

However, a new book claims it was Charles. According to Christopher Andersen’s book, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, the Prince of Wales asked his wife Camilla Parker Bowles what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children would look like. Camilla replied, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.” Allegedly, Charles replied, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

All in all, the queen has a lot of tabloid headaches to put up with this holiday season, from both her children and grandchildren. Between the stress from the bad press and reports of her failing health, some wonder if Queen Elizabeth will be here next Christmas.

