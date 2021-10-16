Why Princess Beatrice Lives In A Palace And Princess Eugenie Doesn’t

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are equals in many ways, but the two’s living situations have differed greatly after the sisters got married. Though they share a great number of similarities – they’ve each welcomed a child, Eugenie’s son August and Beatrice’s daughter Sienna, this year –there are a few big differences in how the sisters live now, starting with where they live.

Two Sisters Both Alike In Dignity, But Not Living Space

While Princess Beatrice, the elder of the two sisters at 33-years-old, recently celebrated her first marriage anniversary as well as the birth of her first child, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth. She and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who also has a son from a previous relationship, have set up their home base in the illustrious St James’s Palace.

Princess Eugenie’s New Home Is Quite Familiar

Princess Eugenie, 31, doesn’t have quite as elegant a living space as her older sister, however. Though the sisters used to live together at St. James’s Palace, Eugenie moved out just before her 2018 marriage to husband Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie moved into Ivy Cottage, which sits on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Now the couple lives in cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s old digs, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. In between living in the two charming cottages, the newlyweds had lived with Eugenie’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge in Windsor during the first part of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The Reason’s Simpler Than You’d Think

Why is it that one sister lives in a palace while the other just lives in a cottage on palace grounds? Well, the answer is actually pretty simple. There are no royal rules dictating which members of the British royal family can live in a palace and which can’t. It’s purely a coincidence that Beatrice lives in a palace while Eugenie lives in a cottage.

It’s a bit of a misnomer to refer to Frogmore Cottage as simply a “cottage” since the residence boasts five bedrooms. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made millions of dollars of renovations to the estate, which has no doubt been a welcome improvement for Eugenie and her family.

More On Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Old Home

Markle and Harry made sure to pay back taxpayers for the expenses used to update the property, though the tabloids definitely hounded the royal couple over the price tag on their renovations. Now that Harry and Markle are living full-time in California, their previous digs are ready and available for their royal relatives to take advantage of. At least it’s not just sitting empty and going to waste.