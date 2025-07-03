Why King Charles Is Keeping Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie ‘On Ice’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie might seem ready for more royal duties, but don’t expect a promotion under King Charles.

Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York, could bring a bit of vigor to the royal family, which has yet to fill the gap left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their 2020 departure.

However, according to royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, the duo might have to wait for Prince William to take the throne before they step up.

“I think they would be open to doing more, because they like to give back,” Seward recently told Hello!

“They have always been close to William, and the King is very fond of them too,” she added.

That said, King Charles is in no hurry for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to take on larger roles anytime soon.

“Having slimmed down the monarchy, I don’t think [King Charles] will change his mind, so I think he will leave it to William to bring them into the fold. I think they’re being kept on ice,” she speculated.

Why Beatrice and Eugenie May Step Up Their Royal Profile When Prince William Takes the Throne

Beatrice and Eugenie, currently ninth and twelfth in line to the throne, are not active working royals. However, this status could shift once Prince William ascends to the throne, according to Seward.

“When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I’m certain they will get involved with royal duties. It makes perfect sense, because he will need them,” Seward told Hello!

Sarah, Duchess of York, with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit, University College Hospital, London, in April. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

“I see them taking on the sort of role that Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Kent had when they were younger, working very hard doing philanthropic work, but not taking center stage,” Seward further speculated.

Though not carrying out official duties, the sisters often step up unofficially, according to Hello!

In May, Eugenie, 35, joined William and Kate at a Buckingham Palace garden party and was named a mentor for The King’s Foundation’s 35 Under 35 network. Beatrice, 36, attended a conservation event at Kew Gardens with the King and Queen, supporting Elephant Family, a charity founded by the late Mark Shand.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Both Have Young Families

Currently, both sisters are focused on their thriving careers and growing families. Beatrice serves as vice president at the US tech company Afiniti, while Eugenie holds a director role at the prestigious art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have two daughters: Sienna, 3, and Athena, 4 months. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have two sons: August, 4, and Ernest, 2.

“They are lovely, charming young women – everyone who knows them says that,” Seward gushed. “They are a credit to their parents and to the family, and it’s obvious that that’s being appreciated a bit more at the Palace.”