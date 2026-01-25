Why Chris Stapleton Was Kicked Out Of His First Band He Helped Create

Chris Stapleton has shared the truth behind his exit from his first band, the SteelDrivers.

As far as any fan has been aware so far, Chris Stapleton ‘left’ his first band, the SteelDrivers, in 2010. However, in a recent podcast, the country superstar revealed a little more about the truth.

In a recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Chris Stapleton shared that he didn’t exactly leave the SteelDrivers, but he was fired.

Dax Shepard outright asked Chris Stapleton why he left the SteelDrivers, still going off what everyone thinks happened.

“One of the guys in the band developed a fear of flying,” he explained, still keeping all the details under wraps. Apparently, from this fear of flying, a vague disagreement grew between the band members.

“I had an opinion about what we needed to do, and everybody else in the band had a different opinion,” he continued. “So they got somebody else.”

This came as a shock to the hosts of the podcast, and likely will come as a shock to everyone else.

Stapleton kept the details to himself, not wanting to share more. In fact, he seemed pretty unsure he should have said anything at all.

Dax Shepard asked Stapleton to clarify that he was, indeed kicked out or fired. The singer said, “Technically, yes.”

“I probably shouldn’t be saying that on here, but that’s technically the truth.”

Chris Stapleton’s Dad Was Upset When He Left The SteelDrivers

Chris Stapleton helped form the band in 2007. And him leaving was upsetting for his dad, who passed in 2013.

“He really loved that band,” Stapleton said of his late father. “He was really bummed out when I was no longer in that band.”

Stapleton expressed that he only really started the SteelDrivers because of his dad. He said that his musical career “probably wouldn’t exist” if it wasn’t for his dad. He wanted to write something that his dad would enjoy.

“I tried to make a record that I thought he would like, you know, and that was what the first record was. That was Traveler.”