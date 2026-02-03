Why Ben and Erin Napier Can’t Legally Host Their New ‘Home Town’ Spinoff

Although their hit series Home Town is getting a new spinoff, Ben and Erin Napier are unable to legally host the upcoming show.

During a recent interview with CinemBlend, the couple revealed that they are not hosting the spinoff due to a production issue.

“Our production company is Canadian,” Erin explained. “The people who make our show, they’re passionate about this Canadian takeover. But, because we are Americans, we are not legally allowed to host the show. We can only be in it as, like, guest stars.”

Ben also said, “Yeah, a Canadian broadcast show has to be hosted by Canadian talent. 90%; I think 90 was the number. I thought it was just a majority.”

The media outlet further revealed that the production situation is tied to Canada’s Online Streaming Act, which requires the broadcaster to “maximize its use of Canadian creators.”

Despite not hosting the spinoff, Ben and Erin Napier are excited for the production. Erin said she is excited to go to Canada. “Because I’ve never been,” she said. “[I think] it would be magical, in the summer especially.”

Regarding the spinoff’s hosts, Ben added, “We know who it is, and I can say that we really like them. It’s another husband and wife team.”

The original Home Town show first premiered in 2016 on HGTV. The show features Ben and Erin as they restore homes in Laurel, Mississippi.

Erin Napier Recently Revealed Why She Had to ‘Beg’ HGTV to Let Her Do a Major ‘Home Town’ Project

Last month, Erin Napier spoke to Fox News Digital about the one Home Town project she had to beg HGTV to do. It was for the maternity ward of South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Mississippi.

“I was born there. My babies were born there. All my friends’ babies were born there. Nieces and nephews were born there,” she explained. “So we have a million special and important, huge moments in this maternity ward, especially when a new person joins your family in your world. And it always happened in this one room.”

Erin further described the maternity ward as “sacred ground for her.”

“Imagine how scared you are having your first baby ever. And this is the place where it happens,” she said. “And I felt so loved, so comforted. These nurses, these doctors are so incredible that I wanted to honor them in what we did.”

After the hospital’s CEO said they wanted the facility to feel like “a five-star hotel experience,” Erin said she pitched the idea to HGTV.

“So I was just hugely honored and also had to, like, beg HGTV to let us do it because it’s not a house,” she pointed out. “It’s not a garden, but it was so important.”

Erin admitted she cried twice during the project’s Home Town episode.