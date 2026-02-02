Why Alicia Widar Disappeared From the Internet

Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist Alicia Widar vanished from the face of the internet after years of building up an intimate online community. Her sudden absence made her fans fear the worst for a long time.

Widar first gained wider recognition through her YouTube channel, where she posted covers of songs by artists such as Alice in Chains and The Smiths, along with occasional original work. She began posting in 2017, and consistently uploaded covers and songs until her sudden disappearance in August 2022.

Over those years, she attracted a following of over 400,000 people.

Alicia Widar also had an active Instagram account, one which she stopped interacting with in January 2023.

Upon seemingly vanishing, her Reddit page became wracked with worry. Fans missing her videos and fearing for her safety vented their concerns online.

Despite her unexplained silence, the singer popped back on her Instagram in late 2023 to assure her fans that she is “alive and breathing.”

Alicia Widar Is Okay, But Her Sudden Absence Is Still Largely A Mystery

It was not until June 2025 that Alicia Widar made another appearance. Her most recent Instagram post is of her posing next to a skeleton mob from A Minecraft Movie. The caption sheds some light on her absence, finally speaking to her fans after years of inactivity.

Widar wanted to confirm to her fans that she’s “alright” and wanted to dismiss the rumors that she had died. “I know I stopped posting out of the blue, but it was the best for me,” she explained.

“Unfortunately I take music way too seriously, and I was not happy with my performance, at the point of making me physically sick,” she continued. Widar explained that she had “decided to go back to corporate life” and that she loves the job she has currently. “Sadly I’m a very limited person and I was driving myself insane trying to think outside the box.”

“It’s not a goodbye, I still love music more than anything, but I can’t deliver something to you that I’m not proud of. I can’t thank you enough for still supporting me.”

Her fans have greatly appreciated the update, but still ask for regular updates and wish her to return to music.