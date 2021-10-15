Who’s Taking Over For Wendy On The ‘Wendy Williams Show’? Here’s The Announced Lineup

After the Wendy Williams Show announced that the newest season of the hot topic talk show would be beginning without its titular host Wendy Williams, many began to speculate about what it would do without her. Some even wondered that Williams’ show would lose its time slot to one of the newest talk shows on the market, The Nick Cannon Show. Now we know the show will be forging ahead with a guest host and as well panel the first week.

Wendy Williams Will No-Show Her Show’s Premiere

After the premiere of Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show was postponed for a second time, with the new premiere date set a full month after the original date, some began speculating if Wendy Williams would be able to work. The talk show host voluntarily admitted herself to the hospital just days before her show was set to premiere in September.

In the latest update on Williams’ health, it was confirmed that she was still “under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis.” The statement, which was posted to the Wendy Williams Show Instagram page, continued, “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

The ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Must Go On

It’s clear now that previous chatter about Williams’ show being replaced in its time slot by a newcomer to the talk show circuit, Nick Cannon, was completely false. Instead, the show has invited a panel to the Monday, October 18 premiere which includes Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Devyn Simone, and Michael Yo.

The next four shows, from Tuesday to Friday, will be hosted by King Of Queens star Leah Remini. Remini is no stranger to talk show business, having starred on The Talk. She’s also been a visitor to Williams’ show in the past, so she’s got a good feeling for the flow of the show. She also brings the New York City attitude that fans of the talk show loved from Williams, so it’s likely to be a smooth transition.

Excitement Brewing For Leah Remini As Guest Host

David Perler, the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, said in a statement obtained by Page Six, “Wendy’s shoes are hard to fill, so we needed to find the right fit.” Perler added, “Leah will bring a lot of fun and energy to our viewers with a few surprises along the way.” Hopefully, Wendy Williams is taking full advantage of this time off to focus purely on her health, as that’s the most important part of this entire situation.