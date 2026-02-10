Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Trump For Skipping Kid Rock’s Halftime Show To Complain About Bad Bunny

Whoopi Goldberg called out Trump for apparently not watching Kid Rock’s Halftime performance to watch and complain about Bad Bunny’s.

In a hilarious move, Kid Rock hosted his own “All-American Halftime Show” hosted by Turning Point USA. This performance was broadcast live concurrently with Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl Halftime performance.

However, despite Donald Trump decrying Bad Bunny, he still tuned in to watch it over Kid Rock. And Whoopi Goldberg made sure to point this out during the February 9 episode of The View.

Goldberg praised Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show before bringing up Donald Trump’s criticisms. She said, “You-know-who posted that [Bad Bunny’s performance] was an ‘affront to the Greatness of America and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.'”

The panel disagreed with Trump’s statement and made fun of it. Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested that Trump didn’t even write the lengthy Truth Social statement, saying it was too “coherent” to come from him.

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Donald Trump For His Bad Bunny Criticisms

Looking into the camera, Whoopi Goldberg said, “It’s clear though that you watched it.”

“So, what was happening with Kid Rock? Wasn’t that your thing?”

She went on to joke about how few viewers the All-American Halftime Show received compared to Bad Bunny’s performance. Where Bad Bunny had 133.5 million eyes on him, Kid Rock and co. only had about 6.1 million.

What’s even worse is that only one of the performances was really live. Kid Rock was slammed online for lip-syncing the song as viewers pointed out obvious signs of his deceit.

The country star fought against the speculation, however, when he spoke to Fox News. He blamed any problems on a “syncing issue” with the equipment. “The left is trying to throw me under the bus again.”

“Mainstream media, social media tries to amplify it,” he continued. “It would have been super easy to sync it up if it was prerecorded. It was very difficult for the Turning Point production crew who, by the way, I can’t say enough good things about.”