Who Pays For The Renovations On HGTV Shows, And How Much Do They Spend?

Everyone loves watching houses get extreme makeovers on our favorite HGTV shows. Many even dream of getting to be one of the lucky people who get a home renovation, but who actually pays for it?

Who Pays For The Pricey Renovations?

While many assume that the renovation comes free, that’s not always the case. Some people do score one with no price tag, but most people who appear on home makeover TV shows have to provide the cash for everything. In addition to paying for the renovation, homeowners are also expected to vacate the property while construction takes place. This means having to pay for accommodation, adding more money to the bill.

Even though participants get discounts on materials and access to experienced contractors and remodeling experts, they are still required to foot the bill for the renovation, which usually comes with a hefty price tag.

For example, on HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin fix up old farmhouses, turning them into beautiful homes. What viewers might not know is that homeowners are required to have a budget of at least $150,000 before taking part in the show.

Other shows, like Love It or List It and Outgrown require $75,000+ budgets. Nate & Jeremiah by Design asks for participants to have a budget from $40,000 to $60,000. Seems pricey, but in comparison to other shows, it’s a bargain.

Not All Shows Charge Big Bucks

Not all shows want homeowners to pony up the cash right away. Unsellable Houses doesn’t require any upfront funding. Instead, real estate agents and twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis invest their own cash in the homes. The pair pay for light renovation on homes that have been on the market for a long time. After the house is sold, the two recoup their initial investment and share any profits with the homeowner. The homeowner does ultimately pay for the renovations but does not have to come up with the money before construction starts.

Participants on these shows do have to pay a lot, but they also benefit from having the use of some of the best home makeover experts in the industry. They also get to feature on a TV show and soak up their 15 minutes of fame. If you’re one of the millions of viewers who have dreamed about getting to appear on one of your favorite HGTV shows, know that it’s possible – but make sure you have the money!