white-house-addresses-viral-photo-of-american-flag-on-the-ground

Days after the White House began to receive backlash over a viral photo of the American flag appearing to touch the ground as President Trump returned from Mar-a-Lago, officials are speaking out about the situation.

Videos by Suggest

Per PEOPLE, White House spokesman Davis Ingle stated the flag was not touching the ground when the photo was taken.

“The beautiful American flag on the White House South Lawn that was recently installed by President Trump never touched on the ground,” he said. “Due to the high winds on Sunday evening in the Washington, D.C. area, the flag was lowered into a special container out of an abundance of caution during the Marine One landing.”

He also called the criticism “fake news.”

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, DC, on November 16, 2025. Trump is returning to the White House after spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, residence. The American flag appeared to be on or near the ground. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

The photo sparked an internet uproar over the weekend, with critics accusing the White House of not following flag protocols.

“The flag should never touch anything beneath,” Title 4 of the U.S. Flag Code, Chapter 1, reads. “Such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.”

President Trump previously had two nearly 100-foot flagpoles installed on the White House grounds.

In August 2025, the world leader issued an executive order focused on prosecuting anyone who desecrates the American flag. This includes burning the flag during protests.

“The American flag is the most sacred and cherished symbol of the United States of America,” the executive order reads. “And desecrating it is uniquely and inherently offensive and provocative. It is a statement of contempt and hostility toward our Nation, and an act used by groups of foreign nationals calculated to intimidate and threaten violence against Americans.”

The executive order also directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to “vigorously prosecute” those who desecrate the flag.

The American flags are flying at half-staff until Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral, which will take place on Thursday.