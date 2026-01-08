White House Slams ‘The View’ After Co-Hosts Calls Venezuela Military Operation ‘Illegal’

The White House has some strong words for the ladies at The View regarding their remarks about the Trump administration’s Venezuelan military operations.

During Monday’s episode of the hit ABC talk show, the ladies discussed the raid on Venezuela and the capture of the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores.

“International law doesn’t allow it unless Congress declares war,” longtime The View co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out. “And Congress did not do that. This country was founded on the balance of power. You have checks and balances, co-equal branches of power.”

Hostin also said President Trump was doing “whatever the heck he wants without checks or balances.”

“And I have never in my lifetime seen this type of regime change,” she noted. “Which is what we just saw, work out well for the United States. It just doesn’t work, and in my view, this is completely, 100 percent illegal.”

While Hostin called the operation “100 percent illegal,” fellow co-host Ana Navarro praised Maduro’s removal from office. However, she still unleashed criticism on President Trump and his administration for his actions, stating it was more about his ego than helping the people of Venezuela.

“I don’t think Donald Trump gives a damn about drugs,” Navarro said. “If he did, he would not have pardoned the former president of Honduras, who was serving 45 years in federal prison for having brought 400 tons of cocaine into the United States. I think this is a lot about Donald Trump’s ego.”

The White House Spokesperson Referred to ‘The View’ Co-Hosts As ‘Liberal Pundits’ Who Will ‘Flip-Flop on Anything

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, a White House spokesperson referred to the daytime talk show co-hosts as “liberal pundits” who will “flip-flop on anything.”

The spokesperson further stated that more than 60 countries around the world had called Maduro an “illegitimate ruler” and the Biden administration had a reward for information leading ot his arrest. They were referring to the $25 million offer made by President Biden in early January 2025.

“Only President Trump had the strength and courage to actually arrest Maduro for committing narcoterrorism against the United States,” the White House spokesperson claimed before going around The View co-hosts. “Liberal pundits will flip-flop on anything — even holding criminal drug lords accountable — in order to attack President Trump, but the President will always protect our homeland and put the American people first.”