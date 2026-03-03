White House Addresses Mysterious Rash on President Trump’s Neck

Following reports about a mysterious rash on President Trump’s neck, the White House addressed the world leader’s latest health concern.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, said the rash was caused by a cream used as a “preventative skin treatment.”

“The president is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” Barbabella explained, per The Guardian.

The physician did not disclose what type of cream Trump was using.

US President Donald Trump looks on during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 2, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Trump was first seen with the rash while attending a Medal of Freedom event at the White House on Monday.

Barbabella previously stated that Trump was in “exceptional health” following his physical last fall.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” the physician shared. “He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction. President Donald J.Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”

However, Trump recently stated that he was going against his doctor’s advice about taking a high daily dose of aspirin.

“The doctor said, ‘You don’t have to take that, sir. You’re very healthy,’” he recounted. “I said, ‘I’m not taking any chances.’”

The Rash Appeared Weeks After Trump Had Noticeable Bruise on Left Hand

The rash on Trump’s neck appeared just weeks after the world leader had a noticeable bruise on his left hand.

The president spoke out about the bruise, revealing what he thought caused the hand injury.

“I clipped it on the table,” he said about his hand, per The New York Times. “So, I put a little – what do you call it? – cream on it. But I clipped it.”

Trump also stated that the bruise is a “side effect” from him taking aspirin.

“I would say take aspirin if you like your heart. But don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising,” he noted. “I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you you’ll bruise.”

A White House official also spoke to Fox News Digital about the hand injury. “Bruising was not on the President’s hand at the beginning of the event,” they said. “Pictures from yesterday and this morning clearly show no previous bruising.”



