president-trump-responds-to-questions-about-noticeable-bruise-on-left-hand

Days after a noticeable bruise was spotted on his left hand at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump revealed what caused the injury.

While on his flight back to the U.S. from Switzerland late last week, the world leader was asked about the bruise.

“I clipped it on the table,” he said about his hand, per The New York Times. “So, I put a little – what do you call it? – cream on it. But I clipped it.”

President Trump also stated that the bruise is a “side effect” from him taking aspirin. “I would say take aspirin if you like your heart. But don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising,” he advised. “I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you you’ll bruise.”

A White House official also spoke to Fox News Digital about the bruise. “Bruising was not on the President’s hand at the beginning of the event,” they said. “Pictures from yesterday and this morning clearly show no previous bruising.”

The bruise occurred just weeks after the world leader told The New York Times he had been taking a high daily dose of aspirin for more than 20 years, despite his doctor’s advice.

“The doctor said, ‘You don’t have to take that, sir. You’re very healthy,'” he recalled. “I said, ‘I’m not taking any chances.'”

Trump also said that he wanted “nice, thin blood” going through his heart. He noted that he has not been diagnosed with any heart disease nor has he ever had a heart attack.

“I’ve had — I’ve taken a large aspirin for 30 years. I’ve never had a heart attack,” he pointed out.

President Trump Recently Underwent Health Tests

Along with the bruised hand explanation and aspirin interview, President Trump recently underwent health tests.

Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, shared more details about the testing in a memo last month. “The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function,” he explained. “President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal.”

He further explained, “The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.”