Trump’s Doctor Declares President in ‘Exceptional Health’ After Physical

President Trump is in “exceptional health” following a physical exam on Friday, according to his White House physician.

Trump received a clean bill of health Friday night after advanced imaging, lab tests, and preventive health assessments. A team of specialists found his cardiac age to be 14 years younger than his actual age of 79.

The president also received several vaccines, including his annual flu shot and a COVID-19 booster, ahead of his trip to the Middle East, White House physician Sean Barbabella noted in a memo posted on X.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” Barbabella wrote.

“He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction. President Donald J.Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump’s blood work was “exceptional,” showing “stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters,” Barbabella noted.

“These evaluations were performed in coordination with leading academic and medical consultants to ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness,” he further explained.

Trump’s Latest Physical Didn’t Mention a Diagnosis He Received Over the Summer

However, in July, the former reality TV personality was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a blood circulation issue, after noticing “mild swelling” in his lower legs, according to The New York Post.

The condition, which is common in sedentary individuals, causes blood to pool in the veins. This prevents it from returning to the heart.

Experts recommend compression stockings and regular exercise as common treatments for chronic venous insufficiency to help improve blood flow.

Barbabella also wrote at the time that bruising visible on Trump’s hand over the summer was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Trump’s hands back in August. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Since his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump has publicly released several glowing health reports from his doctors.