Which Royal Family Members Watch ‘The Crown’ And What Have They Said About It?

Season five of Netflix’s hit series The Crown is beginning, and this season, the show will depict the royal family during the early to mid-’90s. As the show enters into the modern era, fans are curious if anyone from the royal family watches the show.

From Princess Harry to Sarah Ferguson, better known as Fergie, there are several members of the Royal family who watch the show. In fact, some of them are even fans!

Prince Harry: ‘It’s Loosely Based On The Truth’

Prince Harry is just one of several royal family members who watch The Crown. As a guest on The Late Show With James Corden, the prince shared his thoughts on the show.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth,” Harry remarked. “Of course, it’s not strictly accurate,” he continued. “But it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”

The prince also admitted that he prefers The Crown’s depiction of the Royal family over stories found in the tabloids. “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself,” he shared.

“Because it’s the difference between that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

Princess Eugenie: ‘The Story Is Beautiful’

Another royal family member who has watched The Crown is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie. The princess shared with Town & Country that she has seen the show.

“I did watch a couple of episodes of The Crown. It is filmed beautifully. The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful,” the princess said in the 2017 interview.

She went on to say that she felt “proud” watching the show. “I can’t speak for everyone but that’s how I felt when I watched it,” she added.

Sarah Ferguson: ‘It Was Filmed Beautifully’

Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, is also a fan of the show. The ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Ferguson shared in an interview with Town & Country that she enjoys watching The Crown.

In the 2021 interview, the Duchess of York suggested that the show needs to cover her story a little bit more. “Hello? Where is Fergie?” she joked.

Although Ferguson thinks she should have more screen time on the show, she is still a fan of the Netflix series. “I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent,” she told Us Weekly. “I loved the way they put my wedding in as well.”

Mike Tindall: ‘I Need To Catch Up’

Mike Tindall is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara. In 2021, Tindall shared on his podcast The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby that he also follows The Crown.

“I need to catch up,” Tindall remarked. “I actually saw the advert for it and I was like, ‘Ooh, I need to catch up.’ Because I only got about halfway through season three, so I started watching season three last night and then I’ll catch up. But I’ve seen it all over the place this morning on these popular midday TV shows.”

Tindall has acknowledged that many people are fascinated by the royal family. He’s also curious to see how the show will evolve.

“It’s getting to more things that people know about, isn’t it? And (things that people) have opinions about, so that’s where it gets difficult,” he said. “But remember everyone, it is a drama, so it’s going to be made to be a bit of a drama.”

As season five of The Crown begins, all fans of the drama—royal or otherwise—will be able to see how the show gives voice to the story of the UK’s most famous family.

