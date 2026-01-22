‘Wheel of Fortune’ Icon Secretly Ties the Knot

A Wheel of Fortune icon has spun the wheel of love and landed on “happily ever after,” tying the knot with their longtime partner.

Vanna White, the legendary letter-turner who’s been spelling out success for over forty years, has finally bought a “V”—for Vows. The 68-year-old icon revealed on Instagram on Jan. 21 that she and John Donaldson are married.

“Surprise! We got married!” White began in her caption about the romantic event.

The photo dump kicked off with a classic threshold carry. Donaldson (who is reportedly around 60) opted for a relaxed groom look in a black suit and an open-collar white shirt, while Vanna stunned in a white, sleeveless gown with her trademark blonde waves. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Vanna White reveal without a little sparkle as she subtly showed off some impressive new wedding bling.

“John and I have been in love for more than a decade, and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony,” the Wheel of Fortune mainstay continued. “We’re excited to share this new, joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John.”

White also posted throwback photos from their relationship, including a sweet final shot of the pair holding hands while relaxing by the pool.

Fans and High Profile Pals React to Vanna White Saying ‘I Do’

Of course, fans and high-profile pals alike rushed to the comments to congratulate the happy couple.

“This is so sweet. On your own timing,” one top fan comment read. “Prettiest bride! Congratulations!” another fan added.

“Gimme an M. Gimma and A. Gimme an R; Gimme an R; Gimme an I; Gimme an A. A G and an E. CONGRATS!” Scream 2 star Jerry O’Connell wrote. “Oh, Vanna! Congratulations! So happy for you,” Knots Landing actress Donna Mills gushed. “Wonderful news! And you make the most beautiful bride!” veteran model Susan Holmes chimed in.

It was love at first sight for White, who met Donaldson at a barbecue in 2012. The actress later told PEOPLE in a 2019 interview that she thought he was “really cute” upon their first meeting.

In 2023, White told the outlet that she felt secure in her relationship with Donaldson, saying they already felt married without needing a ring.

White was married to George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002. The former couple share two children, Nicholas “Nikko” and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro.