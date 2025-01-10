‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Spins Their Way to a Proposal After Solving ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Puzzle

A Wheel of Fortune contestant hit the jackpot this week—not just on the board, but in love, as her dashing beau spun the ultimate prize: her hand in marriage.

During the ongoing celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 9, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White revealed a heartwarming moment: their team had assisted in orchestrating a proposal for contestant Rhea Mathew’s boyfriend.

“We’re celebrating milestones in honor of our 50th anniversary and actually had one happen earlier in the week right here on the set,” Seacrest explained in footage posted on YouTube.

White also noted that, along with announcer Jim Thornton, they devised a small ruse to make Rhea believe she was returning to celebrate Wheel‘s 50th anniversary. Rhea was a former contestant who graced the show in October 2023.

“But take a look and see what happened,” White added before the clip began.

In the clip, Rhea solved the puzzle, “Will You Marry Me?” prompting announcer Thornton to commend her with a warm “Nicely done.”

Rhea’s boyfriend, Robin, made an unexpected entrance onto the set, leaving the contestant visibly stunned. Moments later, he dropped to one knee.

“Rhea Susan Mathew, will you marry me?” he asked, a hopful smile across his face.

Covering her face and holding back joyful tears, Rhea shook her head “yes.”

Fans React to the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Proposal: ‘CAN I BUY AN OMG’

The clip transitioned to White and Seacrest, with a knowing Seacrest quipping, “I think she was really surprised.”

Yes, that was so heart-warming,” White shot back, with Seacrest adding, “Very sweet. I love that we can do that on this show.”

You never know what’s going to happen around here,” White joked.

The show also shared the memorable moment on its Instagram page.

“Screaming, crying, losing our minds over this sweet Wheel proposal! #proposalvideo #wheeloffortune,” they wrote alongside the clip.

“AHHH, thank you, thank you, thank you for making this into a reality!!!” Rhea wrote in the comments. “Beyond even my wildest of dreams!!” she added.

“A moment we’ll never forget!!! Thank you @wheeloffortune for making magic happen!!! You all are the absolute best!!!” Rhea’s dashing husband-to-be, Robin, echoed in the comments.

Meanwhile, fans also loved the heartwarming clip.

“What a sweet moment. I love it,” one fan swooned. “CAN I BUY AN OMG!” a second fan gushed.

“Let her play again for real, she’s amazing!” another fan exclaimed.