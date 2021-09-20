What’s Going On With Jason Sudeikis And Keeley Hazell?

Jason Sudeikis is a topic of much speculation. The star and creator of the Emmy-nominated hit Ted Lasso may or may not be dating a former co-star, Keeley Hazell. What exactly is going on? Here’s what we know.

On The Rebound?

Sudeikis has been famous for decades, but he didn’t really become a tabloid star until 2020. His relationship with Olivia Wilde came to an end, and she quickly turned heads by dating Harry Styles. The SNL star quickly became a punching bag. The whirlwind circumstances mean there’s been increased interest in who Sudeikis may date next.

Hazell’s an actress and model who has known Sudeikis for years. They starred together in Horrible Bosses 2 before reuniting in Ted Lasso. She plays Bex, the girlfriend of Anthony Stewart Head’s Rupert Mannion. She and Sudeikis only share a few scenes together, but her presence on set is significant.

Around the same time Styles and Wilde’s relationship really got going, Hazell and Sudeikis started getting spotted together around London. She was spotted wearing Sudeikis’ infamous Golden Globes hoodie, and they were photographed embracing in New York City. Stories ran rampant about the possible new relationship. One especially hurtful story claimed Sudeikis was flaunting his romance to deliberately hurt Wilde. That story was completely false, but it shows that everyone bought into this new couple being “a thing.”

Then, as quickly as the romance started, it seemed to vanish. Stories trickled out about the romance cooling off, or never being serious in the first place. Months passed without the two being spotted, and Hazell has yet to appear on Ted Lasso season two.

Just Friends

Earlier this week, Sudeikis was spotted hiking with Hazell, but an insider set the record straight before things got out of hand. A source told People the two are “just friends,” and “it’s not a romantic relationship.” One should keep in mind that as recently as June another source said the two had been “dating for a little while,” so the official story keeps changing.

With the Emmys right around the corner, it will be telling if Hazell accompanies Sudeikis to the red carpet or the ceremony. Even if they are just friends, that would still set many tongues wagging. Sudeikis is the runaway favorite to take home Best Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy and could leave with even more hardware for Ted Lasso. It looks like Sudeikis and Hazell are just good friends.