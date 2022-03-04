What It Means When You’re Born On The Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusp

A Scorpio will enter the world between October 23 and November 21, and those with Sagittarius as a zodiac sign have birthdays ranging from November 22 to December 21. If someone was born November 18 to 24, though, then they fall on the Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp, the Cusp of Revolution.

On either side of each astrological sign lies a range of degrees, the cusp. So those who fall in between two signs are said to lie on said cusp.

What does this signify for individuals? What kind of information can it provide? And, more specifically, what does the Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp mean, when it comes to personal attributes, romantic relationships, and life in general?

The Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusp Personality

(Bragapictures/Shutterstock.com)

Someone who identifies as a Scorpio is mysterious and usually possess psychic abilities, while a Sagittarius is passionate and always dreaming of what could be. When these two zodiac signs come together, they help create a person who can read others yet who will be sensitive enough not to use their weaknesses against them.

Those on the Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp are influenced by the fact that Scorpio is an intense water sign ruled by the intriguing Pluto and that Sagittarius is a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, making these types optimists.

Other Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp attributes include a lust for life, a habit of saying yes to possibilities and adventures, and having very strong opinions, and there are a few of these personality traits that must be kept in check. For instance, Scorpio is known for empathy, and Sagittarius feels everything strongly. Therefore, emotions can, at times, go through the roof, so work to maintain balance. Those on this cusp also enjoy their freedom, so one mustn’t get in a situation where they suddenly feel stuck, yet they need to not go too wild either.

The Love Life Of A Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusp

Bragapictures

A woman with a Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp can find out what this means for her love life, as those on the Cusp of Revolution have distinct traits that can help and hurt their relationships.

Both Scorpio and Sagittarius are vibrant signs, meaning they need partners who also enjoy getting out, going, and doing. They also both value honesty, which will be a huge priority in their relationships, especially romantic ones.

Some things to watch out for include rebellion, manipulation, jealousy, and high expectations. In order to deal with these quirks effectively, a woman on the Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp needs someone who will still let her have her independence, who will be straightforward with her, and who will share her values, goals, and viewpoints in life.

Additionally, the passion found in this type must be remembered. On one hand, it makes for a deep and real bond, but if something goes wrong, this trait can lead to disaster. For example, say a guarded Scorpio-Sagittarius cusper finally does open up and let someone in, and say that someone betrays them and breaks their heart. Well, these intense feelings now turn into anger, revenge, and hatred. This is why it is important for potential partners to understand that these types need a bit of time to earn trust and that they value loyalty and honesty above all.

The Downsides And Upsides Of A Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusp

(Pixejoo/Shutterstock.com)

As with any astrological sign, there are positive aspects and not-so-great ones that come along with being a Scorpio-Sagittarius cusper.

The best parts of this cusp include personality traits such as:

Adventurous and ready for anything

Inspiring and lifting up those around them

Determined and always working to reach goals

Intelligent and sharing knowledge with others

On the other hand, some of the negative traits are:

These types can be a bit wild or unpredictable

Their intensity and intelligence can intimidate people

It can also make them seem selfish and even rude

And all of this combined can lead to people in this group being misunderstood

It should be said, as well, that a Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp means passion is put into every part of life. So strong beliefs, opinions, and a desire to change the world will help make those in this category great leaders. It can also lead to, say, one putting their cause before everyone and everything else and losing some friends, due to these bold ideas and ways.

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusper

(Mio Buono/Shutterstock.com)

As mentioned, someone on this cusp needs a significant other who shares their fun-loving attitude and who will be committed. That being said, fire signs could be a good match, as they also put 100% into all they do, including their love lives. It should be noted that water signs and the Cusp of Revolution can complement one another, too.

For a person on the Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp, some of the most compatible signs are:

The spicy Sagittarius

The fiery Aries

The sensitive Cancer

The giving Pisces

Of course, that means that earth and air signs may not work out as well here, making the list of least compatible signs include: