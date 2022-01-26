‘Bigger Than The White House,’ The Most Expensive House In America Costs $295 Million And Just Went On Sale–Check Out The Photos!

If you have an extra $295 million lying around, you could become the proud new owner of the most expensive house in America. Coined “The One,” this gargantuan mansion is located in Bel Air and will go to auction in February. With stunning panoramic views, luxurious accommodations, and enough room to house your extended family, you’ll likely never want to leave home again.

‘The One’ And Only

(Joe Bryant)

The massive house is less like a home and more like an all-inclusive resort. The home touts a massive list of amenities. A four-lane bowling alley, a 50-seat theater, a juice bar, and a sky deck with a putting green are only the beginning. Set upon a perch, stunning views include those of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains.

(Joe Bryant)

With over 100,000 sq feet of living space, the master bedroom alone is bigger than most homes. Book-lovers can live out their literary fantasies in the stunning two-story library that has its own balcony. Fitness buffs will enjoy the track, fitness club, and several infinity pools. There’s a cigar room, a full salon, a spa, and even a private nightclub.

(Joe Bryant)

With 21 bedrooms and 42 full bathrooms, the home is almost twice the size of the White House. The mega-mansion was expected to go to market for $500 million before the developer, Nile Niami, defaulted on several loans. The $295 million listing likely reflects a more tangible price. However, with the home going to auction, it will sell to the highest bidder unless it sells on the open market first.

Ten Years In The Making

(Marc Angeles)

It has taken the developer ten years to complete the massive undertaking. Niami, once a film producer, turned his attention to real estate in 2008 during the real estate crash because he believed luxury homes would be a less risky business venture. Turns out he was (mostly) right. He’s sold several homes since, including mansions to Sean Combs, Floyd Mayweather, and the Winklevoss twins. His last mega-mansion called “Opus” reportedly sold for $48.4 million.

(Joe Bryant)

The One is the largest modern home to date. The home’s architect Paul McClean is famous for his modern designs and environmentally sustainable practices. Often incorporating natural elements and water features into the design, McClean relies on simplicity and openness in his designs for a modern feel. The One is no exception. The mansion also features artwork from Mike Fields, a butterfly installation by Stephen Wilson, and a custom sculpture from Italian glass artist Simone Cenedese.

Trending Home Stories

Save On Energy Bills And Stay Warm Year Round With This Surprising Piece Of Home Decor

3 Tips From The Property Brothers To Easily Transform Your Kitchen Without Spending Thousands Of Dollars

I Found The Holy Grail Of Blankets That Keeps Me Cozy All Year Long

$12.9 Million Mansion Formerly Owned By Bee Gees’ Robin Gibb For Sale