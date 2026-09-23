What Is Going on With Lionel Richie?

Lionel Richie is taking some time off amid ongoing issues with his heart. A recent hospitalization forced him to cancel several upcoming concerts. The “Dancing on the Ceiling” singer has spent most of the summer in and out of hospitals.

Videos by Suggest

Back in June while performing in St. Paul, Minnesota, he ended the show early after telling the audience he felt dizzy. Two concerts were subsequently postponed while the singer took time to “rest and return to full health.”

In a July Instagram post, he thanked fans for “every message, every kind word, and for all your love.”

A little over a month later, the American Idol judge checked himself into the hospital on August 29 after his St. Louis show, TMZ reported. He spent time in the ICU as he underwent tests for cardiac issues.

He was released after a three day stay.

On September 2, People confirmed that Richie was out of the hospital and “doing great” after returning to his home in Los Angeles.

Richie was hospitalized this week to undergo treatment for his heart, TMZ reported. A rep for the singer confirmed this to People, saying “Lionel underwent a common procedure for atrial fibrillation (AFib).” The rep added “The doctor said everything went perfectly.”

“Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon,” they said.

According to TMZ, Richie underwent an AFib ablation. It’s a minimally invasive treatment that creates tiny scars in the heart to block faulty electric signals and restore a normal rhythm.

Concerts for the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind and Fire on September 26 in San Francisco, September 30 in Chicago and October 2 in Columbus, Ohio have been canceled.