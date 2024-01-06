What is Cameron Diaz’s Net Worth?

After more than three decades into the entertainment business, here is how much Cameron Diaz’s net worth is.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cameron Diaz’s current net worth is $140 million. She first started acting in 1990, with her first film being Jim Carrey’s 1994 superhero comedy The Mask.

Among other famous productions she starred in are There’s Something About Mary, Any Given Sunday, and My Best Friend’s Wedding. She also had a key role in the Shrek franchise and played Princess Fiona in all the films.

However, following her 2014 musical film Annie, Cameron Diaz officially retired from acting. According to Us Weekly, Diaz had rejected numerous roles following her departure from Hollywood.

“Cameron had been going at a hundred miles an hour for so many years,” a source told the media outlet. “And it’s no exaggeration to say acting had consumed her life to a degree she found unhealthy. She loved the experience of being an actor and will always be so grateful for those opportunities.”

The insider also said that Cameron Diaz wanted to experience more natural and wholesome things in life. “[She] felt it was impossible to balance that with a full-time acting career,” they continued. “It took a lot of guts and a lot of thought for her to actually step away, but she looks back now and is proud she did it.”

“There are no regrets, and her life is way more balanced and health – both mentally and physically – than it was when she was charging around from role to role.”

She did return for one more project through Netflix called Back in Action alongside her Annie co-star Jamie Foxx. But since then has seemingly decided to stop acting once again.

Cameron Diaz Releases Statement About Being Mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein Files

Following the news that she was listed in the recently unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents, Cameron Diaz quickly addressed the situation. She stated she had never met the infamous deceased pedophile.

“Cameron has never met Jeffrey Epstein,” Diaz’s rep revealed in a statement to Page Six. “Nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied he knew her.”

Cameron Diaz was among the listed Hollywood stars that Epstein claimed to know. Others on the list included Leonardo DiCaprio, George Lucas, and even Bruce Willis. However, an alleged victim of Epstein testified and said she had never personally met any of the celebrities that were listed.

“When I spoke about him, it was when I was massaging him,” the transcript of the testimony reads. “And he would get off – he would be on the phone a lot at the time, and one time he said, ‘Oh, that was Leonardo. Or that was Cate Blanchett or Bruce Willis.’ That kind of thing.”

When asked if she had met Diaz ever, the victim bluntly said, “No.”