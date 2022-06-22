Wendy Williams Got A Raw Deal With Talk Show Finale, Fans Blast Her Absence

The end of an era has come with a whimper, not a bang. The Wendy Williams Show quietly went off the air without its eponymous host and it’s a disappointment that fans are finding hard to believe. They’re not the only ones unhappy with Wendy Williams’ lackluster sendoff after 14 years with the show.

Wendy Williams Misses Last Episode

Wendy Williams’ talk show went without its titular host for its entire final season, though fans hoped she would at least return for the last episode. A sendoff of the show without her was what fans got instead, though her presence over the 14 years that the show was on the air was impossible to forget. In lieu of an appearance from Williams, the show instead rolled several video clips of the former shock jock, including a long montage of the host.

Longtime fans of Williams all seem to agree, this has to be the worst-case scenario when it comes to how the show would end. When William’s absence from the show was first announced in the latter half of 2021, fans were hopeful that her time away would be brief. That wasn’t to be, however, and Williams soon found herself sidelined due to a COVID-19 diagnosis before other health and personal issues forced delays.

Replaced By Sherri Shepherds

As she concentrated on her health and getting well, Williams was replaced on the show first by a series of rotating hosts before finally Sherri Shepherd was tapped to fill her spot full time. It was Shepherd who closed out the show, and it’s Shepherd who will pick up the mantle of talk host moving forward after her hosting abilities impressed enough to land her a show of her own. So, where does that leave Williams?

Fan Reaction On Twitter

It feels unconscionable that Williams wasn’t a part of the show’s final episodes, especially that all-important last episode. The show bears her name, but she wasn’t even in the studio and the video montage for her, while touching, is a pale comparison to her actual presence. Fans online certainly agreed and the disapproval was especially high on Twitter.

Wendy Williams is the blueprint for media legends. The ending of her show is unfortunate but the impact of her show is undefeated. ✨ pic.twitter.com/DhcdfLJtyW — reuxmal (@reuxmal) June 14, 2022

Wendy Williams deserves so much better. She built this show and its audience— to not even pay her the bare minimum respect of letting her appear on its farewell episode is egregious. They handled her so poorly in the wake of her health issues. https://t.co/GrTKCnhiE7 — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) June 14, 2022

Comparisons To Britney Spears Roll In

Many fans highlighted the similarities between Williams’ current circumstances and the recent end of pop star Britney Spears’ conservatorship. Last summer, Spears’ controversial conservatorship ended after a long legal battle with the singer’s father. Williams is also facing a conservatorship battle, but it wasn’t her family that brought about this fight.

Wells Fargo, apparently the bank used by Williams, successfully petitioned for conservatorship after arguing the talk show host was a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” Williams has denied these allegations and used social media to condemn the move. She also accused her former manager, who was placed in charge of her finances, of misappropriating funds.

The Wendy Williams Show is being canceled this Friday and they will not allow Wendy back for her final show… now they got her under a conservatorship. Why is no one talking about this? #FreeWendy pic.twitter.com/SQMxea71Vz — Britney Stan 👰 (@BritneyTheStan) June 15, 2022

Favorite Moments Honor Williams’ Legacy

Others honored Williams’ legacy by sharing clips of their favorite moments of her from the show. We saw several of our personal favorite moments, as well as some of Williams’ silly bits from early in the show’s history that we’d forgotten about. Though it was by no means anywhere near enough to replace Williams, it did help some fans say goodbye.

Who could forget about Williams’ long-held fear of “the killer?” We certainly never will, and in fact, we found even longer compilations of the talk show host discussing her various solutions and strategies for dealing with her nameless foe.

It’s a bummer that Wendy Williams wasn’t there on her final show. I wish her well. Among many other moments, I’m grateful for this compilation of her talking about “the killer.” #WendyWilliams #WENDY pic.twitter.com/IG8cAmmOgw — Casey Moore (@caseyleemoore) June 17, 2022

Halloween episodes were always a blast, especially when noted NON-horror fan Williams spotted a frightening mask in the audience during a crowd shot.

wendy williams show is coming to an end this week but this will forever remain the funniest thing pic.twitter.com/5esdeYDtE2 — chu (@chuuzus) June 14, 2022

More recently, Williams came under fire for her support of Britney Spears. It wasn’t necessarily the fact that she supported the pop star that got her into hot water, but rather her choice of words when it came time to address Spears’ family.

Wendy Williams wishes death to all of Britney Spears family on live TV. Audience gasp and somebody yells "Jesus!". pic.twitter.com/kYbiTejW4M — Wendy Williams Clips (@WendyVids) June 18, 2022

When The Audience Gets The Spotlight

We love seeing Williams interacting with her audience members, but we’re pretty sure this audience member would have been perfectly happy without a callout from Williams. Then again, if Williams hadn’t noticed her, we wouldn’t have had this classic Wendy Williams Show moment.

Wendy Williams laughing manically at an audience member lives in my head rent free. The Wendy Williams Show will be greatly missed x pic.twitter.com/k7kPG5h21x — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) June 16, 2022

A trip through Wendy Williams’ history isn’t complete without a mention of her wigs. They were practically a character of their own over the years, so much so that Williams used to hide little things in them, like notes, to pull out on camera much to the delight of her audience.

in light of the Wendy Williams show ending, I wish people discussed iconic season 1 moments more 😭 remember when she’d pull notes out of her wig?? pic.twitter.com/aULSwAgpzl — Roni (High Value Stud) (@cityprxncess) June 15, 2022

There truly will never be another like Wendy Williams again. Her impact on TV and pop culture, whether you loved her or hated her, can not be denied. We hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Williams. We wish her the best in the future.

