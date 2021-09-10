Wendy Williams Health Update Spells Trouble For ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Season 13 Promos

Wendy Williams is currently undergoing health evaluations that have disrupted the talk show host’s plans to promote the upcoming season of The Wendy Williams Show. Williams has long struggled with ongoing health problems, including a recent diagnosis of Graves’ Disease. Here’s what this disruption means for the Season 13 premiere of Williams’ often controversial daytime talk show.

Worrying Posts From Williams

The Wendy Williams Show Instagram page recently posted a disappointing and worrying update about the talk show’s star Wendy Williams. Williams, who took a long hiatus in early 2020 to recover from ongoing health issues, will not be participating in promos for the upcoming 13th season of the show.

A statement released to the page, which also serves as Williams’ own personal account, explained, “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations.” The statement went on to say, “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week,” but quickly added that Williams “can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

Williams Has A History of Health Scares

This isn’t the first time that Williams’ health has disrupted her participation on the show. In 2018, Williams took a week off after being diagnosed with Graves’ Disease, an immune system disorder that results in hyperthyroidism. Two years later, in 2020, Williams took a three-week long hiatus from her show again due to her battle with Graves’ Disease. She spoke about her health struggles on the show, explaining, “My thyroid has been totally cattywampus.”

The talk show host added, “I feel like there are birds swimming around my head. Constantly high. But not high.” After consulting with her doctor, Williams was “pissed” to learn that the prescribed remedy was time away from her beloved show. “My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? Three weeks of vacation. I was pissed.”

Though this last season hasn’t been without its scandals and controversies, not to mention a threat against Williams as well as the most awkward interview we’ve ever seen, Williams managed to keep the show going. It’s very unfortunate that Williams’ health is suffering.

We wish her a quick and easy recovery. We can’t wait to see what she brings in the upcoming season, but her health should always come first. We wouldn’t want another terrifying fainting incident like what happened in 2017. Once Williams is fully recovered and feels comfortable coming back, we’ll be waiting with bells on.